This $250 Coach Outlet bag is on sale for $75 & shoppers say it's 'perfect'

Coach is having such a renaissance under the creative direction of Stuart Vevers, formerly of luxury brand Loewe - and I am a huge fan with a little collection of Coach bags of my own!

I'm always scanning the sales for new deals, and it's my day job to keep my eye on the 4th of July sales this weekend. While browsing Coach Outlet I spotted a really amazing discount on a genuine leather Coach bag.

At a Glance Coach bags are a hot buy in the sales right now.

The best Coach bargain I've found is the leather Coach Slim Crossbody Bag

Reviewers call it "perfect" and it comes in 12 prints and colors, with prices varying from $75-$89.40.

So often when I find less expensive bags, they're either made from faux leather, or frankly, they're just not that cute!

I'm happy to tell you that's not the case with the Coach Slim Crossbody Bag - it's real leather, stylish and functional, and with a comparable value of $250, it just $75 on sale.

The pebbled leather Iris colorway with silver hardware is the least expensive, but incredibly, the bag is also available in 11 more prints and colors. There are two floral versions, one in white/yellow, and another in beige, in Coach's signature canvas logo print.

If that's a bit too whimsical for you, there are versions in neutral croc embossed leather or smooth leather, too.

Note that this is a very slim bag - it measures 7.75" in length, 5.5" height and a sleek 1.25" width. The lavender version is made from refined pebble leather - love that luxe texture - and is lined, with a zip top closure. Inside, there are credit card slots to help keep you organized, and the bag also features a leather strap with silver hardware so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or crossbody.

Slim Crossbody Bag at Coach Outlet $75 (SAVE 70%) at Coach Outlet

I haven't seen the bag in person, but as a Coach fan I feel pretty confident about the style and quality - and this particular purse has a 4.8-star average (I'll tell you more about the reviews later.) And the bag is so versatile, I think it would go with everything.

It's elevated enough to wear to the office or to a daytime wedding to keep your hands free at the reception. Style it with a floral dress and sandals or sneakers on a hot summer day, or just team it with jeans or linen trousers and a tee for casual occasions.

If that crossbody isn't for you, while the prices aren't quite as low, you might want to browse some of the other Coach sales happening this weekend if you're seriously into the brand.

Coach - the main retail site - is having a 40% off sale that's so temping. The current #1 bestseller in the sale is the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28, which is the slightly smaller version of the Brooklyn 39 loved by Bella Hadid.

You can get the minimalist hobo in the sand suede colorway with brass hardware for $177, reduced from $295. The slouchy bag is earning rave reviews and a 4.7 star average. Impressive! "Love the Brooklyn," said one verified shopper. "Perfect size bag! I get a ton of compliments and it holds more than you'd expect without looking/feeling bulky."

Meanwhile, at Macy's I found so many good deals among the nearly dozen Coach bags on sale. The Bella Medium Shoulder Bag is 40% off and is a top seller - it's classified as "Most Wanted" because over 1,000 people have added it to cart.

It’s currently available on sale in Black or Dove Grey - both with brass hardware - and has a 4.2 star rating.

One shopper raved: “This purse was just what I was looking for! It provides four compartments in order to keep your belongings organized and now I am able to locate all of my belongings very easily without messing up my manicure! Very well made also! Fits and stays on my shoulders very well!”

What shoppers are saying about the Coach Outlet Slim Crossbody Bag

Around 88% of reviewers give the Coach Outlet Slim Crossbody 5 stars and many coincide with my prediction that the bag is a contender to be a main wardrobe staple. “The best bag to go with pretty much anything. Love the versatility of this bag !!” said one fan, while multiple reviewers call it "perfect".

Another shopper said: “Love it and I’m so surprised I can carry my wallet, eye glasses and more items.”

Is there a downside to this bargain bag? Well, For those who took stars off the rating, the size - “kinda small” said one reviewer - was a primary complaint.