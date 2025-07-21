The Jellycat Amuseables you never knew you needed - from a self-confessed Jellycat fanatic

I'm not ashamed to say I am a Jellycat fanatic. A connoisseur, if you will. I can't get enough of the joyful characters the brand continues to come up with, and it's become my go-to destination for gifting.

Seriously, anytime I need a gift I head to Jellycat. And it's not just for kids. For my partner's birthday, my daughter chose the Amuseables Pink and White Marshmallows for her Dad to commemorate our back yard marshmallow roasting moments, and for a friend's wedding I gifted them the Amuseables Diamond Ring.

I love sharing the joy and seeing people's faces light up when they're gifted a Jellycat. These cuties aren't just for kids, after all. I even bought myself one of their bag charms to lean into the whole bag charm craze that's happening right now.

And the craze around Jellycat seems to be building, with many of the most popular Jellycat Amuseables in and out of stock, as Jellycat's most loyal fans snap up trending characters like the Amuseables Croissant (TikTokkers couldn't get enough of this guy!)

If you're a Jellycat newbie, or not sure where to start, I've handpicked my favourite Jellycat to introduce you to what is the most playful line-up of characters you're sure to enjoy.

How I chose my Jellycat edit

New in: I've included some of the newest Jellycat characters in this edit. The brand is always releasing new characters, and it's so fun to see what they come up with next.

Product type : It's not just an Amuseables you can find at Jellycat. The brand includes bag charms, pouches, soothers and blankets as well as baby books and a whole lot more. This edit includes a few different types of products to showcase the breadth of the range.

Availability: All of the Jellycat products chosen are in stock at the time of publishing.

Shop my favourite Jellycat's

1/ 7 Amuseables Coffee Bean Bag Charm © Jellycat £23 at Jellycat $28 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "I love coffee, and what better way to embrace my love of caffeine than with this little guy to take around with me? It's so sweet attached to my tote bag, and would be the sweetest gift for a coffee lover in your life."

2/ 7 Amuseables Potato © Jellycat £23 at Jellycat $28 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "This is one of my most favourite things about Jellycat - they bring the most random of objects, like a potato, to life! This soft spud would make a great kitchen mascot."

3/ 7 Muswell Mole © Jellycat £23 at Jellycat $30 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "How adorable is Muswell, the sweet mole who will win over your heart? There's even a book about him, available at Jellycat, too."

4/ 7 Bartholomew Bear Bag © Jellycat £35 at Jellycat $40 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "Carry the joy with you with the iconic Bartholomew Bear Bag, inspired by the most popular Jellycat of them all. I love this as a gift for a little one, who'd just adore to snuggle this while out and about."

5/ 7 Amuseables Ruler © Jellycat £28 at Jellycat $33 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "Whether you're looking for a thank you gift for a teacher, or something to gift a child starting school, I think the Amuseables Ruler is about perfect."

6/ 7 Woody Bear Lying © Jellycat £110 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "I could stare into this beautiful bear's eyes all day - he is the cuddliest. With scrumptious fudge fur, a butterscotch snout, a suedette nose and the tiniest tail, this is giving comfort cuddles forever and always."

7/ 7 Lambeth Lemming © Jellycat £23 at Jellycat Editor's Note: "Another adorable little character to take home and love. This little lemming is small but perfectly formed."

