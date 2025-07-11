Shoppers say these de-puffing eye patches work 'instantly' and they're 40% off

With summer heat in full swing, I regularly wake up with puffy, tired looking eyes no matter how much sleep I get - and if you’re the same you may be on a perennial journey to find relief.

That’s why my personal quest took me to Amazon where I found some de-puffing gold eye masks I’m already a fan of - they're cleverly known as the “energy drink for your eyes” - with a huge discount.

I’ve tried these gold eye masks and what stood out to me was the instant soothing sensation, plus they’re enriched with great anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid.

And right now you can buy a pack of 24 pairs of grace & stella's Energizing Eye Masks for $16.95 (SAVE 42%) in the US, and just £9.95 (SAVE 43%) in the UK.

(You can also shop the eye patches on sale directly from grace & stella.)

HELLO! Special Projects Editor Katherine Robinson became a fan a while back after deciding to try the eye masks on a whim, and has a great tip on how to use them.

“I keep them in the fridge and put them on in the morning before I have my breakfast. After 15-20 minutes you remove them and pat the residue into your skin - no need to rinse…I definitely notice the skin feeling firmer and looking better after I’ve used them”

Low-cost vs luxury

Gold eye masks have been trending for quite a while, and you can easily find ones to splurge on, like Augustinus Bader’s The Eye Patches, powered by the luxury brand’s proprietaryTFC8®, which cost $23 / £19 for just one pair. Or, for a set, there's Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Eye Patches, which retail for $75 / £59 for 30 pairs.

But if you’re looking for a lower price point with great quality for the cost, and they’re tried and tested by us - you’ll want to add Grace & Stella’s eye patches to basket.

They’re a big hit with shoppers - having earned a 4.3-star rating, as I’m writing this they’re the #1 Amazon Best Seller in Eye Wrinkle Pads & Patches, with 40K+ bought in the past month.

The patches also count on some celebrity fans including Jessica Alba and Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

What shoppers are saying about Grace & Stella eye patches

I spotted that Amazon’s verified reviewers keep using the same word to describe these patches: “instantly”.

“These work like a dream,” said one shopper. “I use them in the morning while having my cup of coffee and they instantly make me appear more wide awake and less puffy. They're comfortable to wear on the face, don't slip and slide everywhere, and stay where you place them.”

Another wrote: “This product works instantly. Can see why it’s so highly rated.”

A shopper that said they have “tried EVERYTHING and nothing has worked for my terrible eye bags” concluded: “THESE EYE PATCHES WORK! I used it for the first time today and saw instantly good results, and can we talk about how HYDRATED your eyes feel afterwards?It really is an energy drink for your eyes!”