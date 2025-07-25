Olivia Attwood's butter yellow cardigan was the perfect choice for her first day presenting on This Morning

Olivia Attwood Dack started her new role on This Morning on Friday, presenting alongside her co-host Dermot O'Leary. What do you wear to present on one of the country's biggest daytime TV show? You go for the colour of the season.

The former Love Island darling and ITV host Olivia proved you can wear not just one shade of yellow, but TWO. Plus, you don't have to spend thousands on fashion. The glam TV host opted for a Lioness 'Ivy League' top in butter yellow. The £64 cardigan was teamed with a smart pair of yellow trousers from Veronica Beard and a pair of white slingback shoes that look similar to these New Look pointy shoes.

She wore a butter yellow cardigan from a brand called Lioness which is stocked on Revolve Revolve USA

The former Love Island star teamed her cardigan with a pair of stretch trousers from Veronica Beard

Butter yellow has been the biggest fashion trend of the summer, and just when you thought it might be slowing down, Olivia has revved it back up again with this chic outfit choice. If butter yellow isn't for you, the cardigan also comes in a gorgeous chocolate brown shade.

© Instagram Olivia joked with Dermot that she did "go for a smaller heel" to host alongside her shorter co-host

The 34-year-old has worn this yellow cardigan a few times in the past couple of weeks, so it's definitely something she feels relaxed and comfortable in.

Olivia wore her specs on This Morning, and they're likely the chunky tortoiseshell styles from Saint Laurent ones within her collection.

In an interview with Boots, she said: "Glasses are the ultimate fashion statement and often one of the first things people notice. I love mixing and matching my frames to enhance different outfits.

Olivia had lots of praise on her Instagram account. One fan wrote: "You look super pretty" Another added: "You'd look good in anything".

Olivia's hair and makeup complemented the dress perfectly, and many fans noticed that the This Morning star had gone lighter for summer.

I'm now in the market for a butter yellow cardigan. I've found a stunning one from Boden

How to style Olivia's yellow cardigan in real life

Olivia went for the fill look with yellow trousers, but if that might be a little too yellow for you, maybe go for jeans instead. A lovely pair of straight leg jeans would go well. Olivia kept her accessories to a minimal, but yellow looks amazing with gold jewellery.