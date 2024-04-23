9 blue & white striped shirts you’ll repeat-wear throughout 2024

We often talk about hard-working wardrobe items and none work harder than the humble striped shirt. As easily worn to the office as it is as a beach cover-up, the most versatile of striped shirts for women is the classic blue and white striped – and they’re all over the high street.

As chic as its Breton striped cousin, the blue and white striped shirt has all the markings of a ‘wear anywhere’ piece. As easily worn with barrel leg jeans as it is a crisp wide leg trouser or a cut-off denim short, tap into the preppy trend of the moment by layering under a sweater or throwing over your shoulders.

Best blue & white striped shirts - at a glance The affordable striped shirt: M&S Cotton Striped Shirt, £25.99 / $43.99 The oversized striped shirt: New Look Striped Shirt, £22.99 The classic striped shirt: Boden Sienna Cotton Shirt, £55 / $80 The trending striped shirt: Stradivarius Seersucker Striped Shirt, £22.99 / $40 The designer striped shirt: Toteme Striped Shirt, £290 / $400

How to wear a blue & white striped shirt

You’ll see them all over Instagram too, artfully tucked into a satin midi skirt or this season’s sleeper hit, the white poplin prairie skirt. One of my favourite style combos is the shirt worn oversized, over a classic white tee, with a big, chunky gold necklace.

Another way to wear is with matching pyjama style trousers or 'boxer' shorts in matching stripes. It keeps the whole look casual, just add a white tank underneath and a pair of chunky thong leather sandals. Raffia is this look's BFF. Are you getting the striped shirt's versatility now?

If you’re not, then let Meghan Markle’s now timeless 2018 Wimbledon look tip the scales in its favour. The royal’s now iconic striped Ralph Lauren shirt, worn with white wide-leg trousers and cream accessories, was the perfect example of effortless chic.

© Karwai Tang Meghan at Wimbledon 2018, looking effortlessly chic in her Ralph Lauren shirt

The best part about this trend is the affordability factor. You can pick up a blue and white striped shirt for as little as £10 / $20, allowing you to invest as little – or as much – as you want into the look. But remember, this isn’t just a wear now, store later piece – it’s become a wardrobe essential.

How I chose the best blue & white striped shirts for women

Design : Naturally, these shirts are all blue and white striped, with stripes varying from pinstripe to thick, chunky stripes.

: Naturally, these shirts are all blue and white striped, with stripes varying from pinstripe to thick, chunky stripes. Style: Oversized, fitted, poplin, linen – the edit includes striped shirts in varying styles, so you’re sure to find a striped shirt that suits your style.

Oversized, fitted, poplin, linen – the edit includes striped shirts in varying styles, so you’re sure to find a striped shirt that suits your style. Price : I’ve tried to keep this edit affordable, and included pieces for as little as £15 / $20. If your budget means you can spend more, there’s pricier options too.

: I’ve tried to keep this edit affordable, and included pieces for as little as £15 / $20. If your budget means you can spend more, there’s pricier options too. New season: All of the shirts have been chosen from the new in sections so there should be plenty of stock available, in a variety of sizes.

Shop the best blue & white striped shirts for women