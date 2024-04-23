9 blue & white striped shirts you’ll repeat-wear throughout 2024

We often talk about hard-working wardrobe items and none work harder than the humble striped shirt. As easily worn to the office as it is as a beach cover-up, the most versatile of striped shirts for women is the classic blue and white striped – and they’re all over the high street.
As chic as its Breton striped cousin, the blue and white striped shirt has all the markings of a ‘wear anywhere’ piece. As easily worn with barrel leg jeans as it is a crisp wide leg trouser or a cut-off denim short, tap into the preppy trend of the moment by layering under a sweater or throwing over your shoulders.
The designer striped shirt: Toteme Striped Shirt, £290 / $400
How to wear a blue & white striped shirt
You’ll see them all over Instagram too, artfully tucked into a satin midi skirt or this season’s sleeper hit, the white poplin prairie skirt. One of my favourite style combos is the shirt worn oversized, over a classic white tee, with a big, chunky gold necklace.
Another way to wear is with matching pyjama style trousers or 'boxer' shorts in matching stripes. It keeps the whole look casual, just add a white tank underneath and a pair of chunky thong leather sandals. Raffia is this look's BFF. Are you getting the striped shirt's versatility now?
If you’re not, then let Meghan Markle’s now timeless 2018 Wimbledon look tip the scales in its favour. The royal’s now iconic striped Ralph Lauren shirt, worn with white wide-leg trousers and cream accessories, was the perfect example of effortless chic.
The best part about this trend is the affordability factor. You can pick up a blue and white striped shirt for as little as £10 / $20, allowing you to invest as little – or as much – as you want into the look. But remember, this isn’t just a wear now, store later piece – it’s become a wardrobe essential.
How I chose the best blue & white striped shirts for women
Design: Naturally, these shirts are all blue and white striped, with stripes varying from pinstripe to thick, chunky stripes.
Style: Oversized, fitted, poplin, linen – the edit includes striped shirts in varying styles, so you’re sure to find a striped shirt that suits your style.
Price: I’ve tried to keep this edit affordable, and included pieces for as little as £15 / $20. If your budget means you can spend more, there’s pricier options too.
New season: All of the shirts have been chosen from the new in sections so there should be plenty of stock available, in a variety of sizes.
Shop the best blue & white striped shirts for women
1/9
M&S Blue & White Striped Shirt
M&S Pure Cotton Striped Shirt
Sizes available: UK 10-24
Colours available: Blue and white stripe, pinstripe and white.
Material: 100% cotton
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Editor's note: "Baby blue stripes are shining in this M&S bargain shirt, made from 100% cotton. Designed in a regular fit with long sleeves, size up for an oversized look or take your regular size for a more fitted finish."
2/9
Boden Blue & White Striped Shirt
Boden Sienna Cotton Striped Shirt
Sizes available: UK 6 - 22, Petite and Regular available
Colours available: 14, including blue and white stripe
Material: 100% cotton
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 90 days
Editor's note: "A classic, wide stripe in blue and white crisp cotton is exactly the thing you need for any occasion. Boden's version is a straight fit, with long sleeves and comes in petite and regular fit."
3/9
New Look Blue & White Striped Shirt
Gini London Blue Cotton Stripe Oversized Shirt
Sizes available: Small - XL
Colours available: Blue and white stripe
Material: 100% cotton
Shipping: £2.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "I love the oversized fit of this shirt, available at New Look, and the lighter, breezier blue stripes. Since its oversized, I'd recommend buying your normal size."
4/9
H&M Blue & White Striped Shirt
H&M Oversized H&M Poplin Shirt
Sizes available: XS-XXXL
Colours available: Blue and white striped, and white
Material: 100% cotton
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
Editor's note: "I love this H&M shirt styled with denim - the smarter, poplin material of the shirt would pop against more casual jeans. It's 100% cotton too, so nice and cool for summer."
5/9
ASOS Blue & White Striped Shirt
Stradivarius Seersucker Shirt
Sizes available: UK 6 - 12
Colours available: Blue stripe
Material: Seersucker cotton
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
Editor's note: "This Stradivarius shirt comes with matching striped trousers, to make for the coolest co-ord I've seen."
6/9
Zara Blue & White Striped Shirt
Zara Blue and White Striped Shirt
Sizes available: XS - XL
Colours available: Blue and white stripe
Material: Polyester/cotton mix
Shipping: £4.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Within 30 days
Editor's note: "Zara does a brilliant line of striped shirts, from fitted to oversize, and this is one of their most popular at the moment. I love that its striped, but in a slightly alternative way. Shoppers say it comes up oversize, so consider sizing down."
7/9
River Island Blue & White Striped Shirt
River Island Poplin Striped Shirt
Sizes available: UK 6 - 18
Colours available: Blue and white stripe
Material: 100% cotton
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: £2 per return within 28 days
Editor's note: "River Island's leaned into the block stripe trend for this classic, bold shirt in bright blue and white stripes. This is the one to wear with white jeans or white denim, as it'll contrast beautifully."
8/9
Hush Blue & White Striped Shirt
Hush Indy Oversized Stripe Shirt
Sizes available: UK 4 -18
Colours available: Blue and white stripe, brown and white stripe
Material: 100% cotton
Shipping: Free for orders over £75
Returns: Free within 30 days
Editor's note: "With its relaxed fit, dropped shoulders and loose cuffs, Hush's striped shirt is a great way to bridge casual with smart; you can easily smarten this up or keep it more lowkey with accessories."
9/9
Mango Blue & White Striped Shirt
Mango 100% Cotton Striped Shirt
Sizes available: UK 4-16
Colours available: Blue and white stripe
Material: 100% cotton
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
Editor's note: "For something a touch different, try Mango's striped shirt which features 'painted' style stripes in brushstroke finish. There's matching shorts too."