Victoria Starmer just scored a high street hat trick with her latest dresses

Victoria Starmer, the wife of the UK Prime Minister, Keir, always manages to wear the exact right thing for the occasion and last week's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Championing the high street, Victoria, 52, wore a series of stunning dresses, showcasing the best that the British high street has to offer.

Kicking things off, she wore a floral maxi dress from Karen Millen. With its summery blue and red pattern, Victoria's outfit was spot on for the state visit to Downing Street.

© Getty Victoria and Keir Starmer with the French President and his wife at Downing Street

I think many women find Victoria's style inspiration, as she choose dresses from the high street that flatter, while still being stylish. And this visit saw her turning to Karen Millen for an archived dress to welcome the French President.

Victoria wore the now sold out Lydia Millen Rose Fluid Woven Maxi, a long dress from the 2022 collection with the influencer.

For a similar dress, stay with Karen Millen and the Scattered Floral Print Maxi Dress. It has the same silhouette as Victoria's, from the pleated skirt to the long sleeves and nipped in waist. Retailing for £183.20, it even has the same collar and button up placket as Victoria's design.

CLOSE MATCH: Karen Millen Scattered Floral Print Pleated Maxi Dress © Karen Millen £183.20 at Karen Millen

Another high street dress that's proven super popular is Victoria's Reiss Pleated Dress, a classic navy midi with pleated arms and skirt, finished with a white border. No surprises, but Victoria wearing this dress has shifted stock and the £128 piece is barely in stock.

© Getty Victoria's chic navy dress during the French state visit

I hunted down a similar dress at Next, with a pleated skirt, pleated arms and navy in hue. This dress includes a self-tie belt, to cinch in your waist, and is available in sizes 8 - 24. Add cream accessories to channel the Victoria look, keeping it timeless and graceful.

CLOSE MATCH: Friends Like These Navy Pleated Chiffon Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress © Next £68 at Next

And let's not forget the utterly gorgeous Hobbs White Dress Victoria wore to Trooping The Colour. It was such a beautifully simple yet elegant dress, with a tea dress style silhouette, flattering v-neck and fabric covered buttons.

© Getty Keir Starmer with wife Victoria at Trooping The Colour

I can't find the exact dress online anymore, but Aspiga's White Tea Dress is very much alike Victoria's, with capped sleeves, a button front and v-neck.

CLOSE MATCH: Aspiga Cotton Dress © Aspiga £100 at Aspiga

"The Prime Minister's wife has a great eye when it comes to her political wardrobe!," noted HELLO!'s Fashion & Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe.

Victoria Starmer's other high street dresses

The mum-of-two is no stranger to the British high street, relying on many top brands for events. One stand out dress that still resonates now is the vibrant red ME+EM Contrast Stitch Dress worn as she joined her husband at Downing Street for his first address after officially becoming Prime Minister.

© Getty Images Victoria Starmer looked amazing in this vibrant red dress from ME+EM

The crepe dress sold out promptly after Victoria wore it, but the label has brought it back from the 2024 archives. It's currently available in hibiscus pink and black, in all sizes from UK 4 - 18, priced at £275.

And I still remember the downright stunning Needle & Thread gown worn to the 2024 State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

© WPA Pool, Getty Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria at the State Banquet in 2024

Victoria's ethereal dress was by Needle & Thread, named the 'Heart Lattice Ankle Gown' which retails at £725. The champagne number featured some incredible sequins and I loved the dramatic, longer length.