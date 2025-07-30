I'm 5'10" and these are my top 10 tall clothing brands I think women should know about

Tall women deserve great fashion that fits, flatters, and makes us feel powerful. Whether you're 5’10” or 6’4”, I've searched around for the best tall-friendly clothing brands that offer more than just "making it work" - they help us own our height. Finding clothes that truly fit a tall frame, especially jeans and trousers, is an ongoing challenge.
But fashion is evolving and more and more brands now offer tall ranges, helping us shop with confidence and embrace styles that reflect who we are, without compromising fit or proportion. Let's face it, 'tall' isn’t a niche, it’s a market, and a growing one at that. Literally.
- Tall jeans editor's pick:Boden Mid Rise Fluid Denim Trousers, £99 / $149
- Tall summer dress editor's pick:Long Tall Sally Tall Coral Maxi Dress, £35 / $68
- Tall trousers editor's pick: ASOS Tall Black Trousers, £25.50 / $36
- Tall occasion dress editor's pick: Boohoo Tall Ruched Maxi Dress, £22.40 / $31
- Tall torso swimsuit editor's pick: Cupshe Rewind Long Torso Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit, £34 / $38
As someone who's 5'10" (1.778 meters), I’ve spent most of my life mastering the art of shopping. I’ve narrowed down a list of brands that are truly tall-girl friendly, these aren't just brands that add “tall” as an afterthought, but the ones that understand proportion, tailoring, and the power of a well-fitting inseam.
Tips for tall-friendly fashion
Amanda Wakeley OBE, the fashion designer known for her royal-loved designs, has some advice to tall women out there. "Focus on cut, make and fabric – whatever your budget."
Her top favourites to shop from? "COS is a brilliant go-to for its minimal silhouettes. Reiss cuts and makes suits beautifully and Massimo Dutti offer an elevated aesthetic. If you are sensitive about being caught in the same high street option as other guests think about buying vintage, admittedly it may take more time but the fun of the search can be worth it, not to mention the uniqueness of your look! Remember you can always elevate your look with your accessories…even consider renting that fabulous bag for a day or two."
On the subject of jeans, what's Amanda's advice? The StyleDNA podcast host said: "The reality is that tall women can carry off most shapes, but be aware of not losing the proportion in the length and where the hem hits you. It is worth investing some time in finding the brands that work best on your body shape and leg length as good jeans should be friends in your wardrobe for a long time."
When asked if she had any tall-girl myths to bust, she said: "Absolutely - the idea that tall women should avoid heels is nonsense! If you love them, wear them…and remember to stand tall and proud, it is easy to catch yourself slightly stooping to “fit in”. Height is a gift, not something to shy away from. Also, don’t be afraid of cropped pieces or belting your waist – tall doesn’t mean you have to dress in oversized clothing or minimise your height and figure."
How I chose the best tall-friendly fashion brands
- Price: When searching for tall-friendly fashion, I always start with the dedicated tall section on each brand's website. I use the price filter, usually found at the top or side of the page, to narrow down options that fit my budget. This helps me quickly find the best deals without compromising on style.
- Variety: Whether you're after casual, flexible, sexy or formal pieces, tall sections offer a wide range of styles tailored to longer frames. The fit and cut are designed to suit your proportions, making it easier to dress confidently for any occasion.
- Trusted brands: Every brand on this list has been personally tested and recommended by both myself and the HELLO! magazine team. These are labels I consistently shop from for tall-friendly fashion. They are affordable, durable and effortlessly stylish, delivering comfort without sacrificing quality.
Best tall-friendly fashion brands
Amanda, do you have any styling tips specifically for tall women?
"Understand your proportions. For example are you long in the body? If so be aware of where a dress or a jacket is hitting your waist. Do you have particularly long arms? Nothing kills the beauty of a well cut jacket or a long sleeved dress than sleeves that are too short, and they are difficult and sometimes impossible to alter.. The same is true for trousers, fortunately some brands are now offering a Tall leg which is helpful."
If someone has long legs and a short torso, is there a particular outfit style you’d recommend?
"Generally I would say 'Lucky girl!' I would avoid anything that will visually shorten the torso like overly high waists or empire lines. A cuffed or cropped pant works well on long legs as do slightly dropped waists which alter your proportions visually. The key is finding your Style DNA, which includes understanding your proportions and then working that back to your personal style."
Where do you buy your ultimate white tee?
I’m very particular about the white tee, the fabric must feel luxurious (100% cotton and definitely no unflattering lycra) and the cut just right. You can spend a fortune on that perfect white T and the sad fact is however well you look after them they don’t stay crisp forever. So I take a two pronged approach to white tees…I splurge on the odd Rag & Bone or James Perse and then I also buy from Cos who cut some great shapes too."
What are your tall-girl wardrobe must-haves?
"A beautifully tailored blazer, wide-leg trousers that hit the floor, a go-anywhere maxi dress, and a great maxi coat. I also swear by belts – they help define your shape as well as your personality."