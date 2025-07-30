I'm 5'10" and these are my top 10 tall clothing brands I think women should know about

Tall women deserve great fashion that fits, flatters, and makes us feel powerful. Whether you're 5’10” or 6’4”, I've searched around for the best tall-friendly clothing brands that offer more than just "making it work" - they help us own our height. Finding clothes that truly fit a tall frame, especially jeans and trousers, is an ongoing challenge.

But fashion is evolving and more and more brands now offer tall ranges, helping us shop with confidence and embrace styles that reflect who we are, without compromising fit or proportion. Let's face it, 'tall' isn’t a niche, it’s a market, and a growing one at that. Literally.

As someone who's 5'10" (1.778 meters), I’ve spent most of my life mastering the art of shopping. I’ve narrowed down a list of brands that are truly tall-girl friendly, these aren't just brands that add “tall” as an afterthought, but the ones that understand proportion, tailoring, and the power of a well-fitting inseam.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman is always a style muse when it comes to tall fashion

Tips for tall-friendly fashion

Amanda Wakeley OBE, the fashion designer known for her royal-loved designs, has some advice to tall women out there. "Focus on cut, make and fabric – whatever your budget."

© Instagram Amanda Wakeley is a fan of M&S

Her top favourites to shop from? "COS is a brilliant go-to for its minimal silhouettes. Reiss cuts and makes suits beautifully and Massimo Dutti offer an elevated aesthetic. If you are sensitive about being caught in the same high street option as other guests think about buying vintage, admittedly it may take more time but the fun of the search can be worth it, not to mention the uniqueness of your look! Remember you can always elevate your look with your accessories…even consider renting that fabulous bag for a day or two."

© Getty Images Amanda's tall girl muse? "The late Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was, and still is, the epitome of quiet sophistication and effortless chic."

On the subject of jeans, what's Amanda's advice? The StyleDNA podcast host said: "The reality is that tall women can carry off most shapes, but be aware of not losing the proportion in the length and where the hem hits you. It is worth investing some time in finding the brands that work best on your body shape and leg length as good jeans should be friends in your wardrobe for a long time."

© Shutterstock Zendaya, 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 meters), knows the power of good tailoring

When asked if she had any tall-girl myths to bust, she said: "Absolutely - the idea that tall women should avoid heels is nonsense! If you love them, wear them…and remember to stand tall and proud, it is easy to catch yourself slightly stooping to “fit in”. Height is a gift, not something to shy away from. Also, don’t be afraid of cropped pieces or belting your waist – tall doesn’t mean you have to dress in oversized clothing or minimise your height and figure."

© Getty Images Taylor Swift is 5 feet 9 ¼ inches (175.9 cm) and she loves her high heels

How I chose the best tall-friendly fashion brands

Price: When searching for tall-friendly fashion, I always start with the dedicated tall section on each brand's website. I use the price filter, usually found at the top or side of the page, to narrow down options that fit my budget. This helps me quickly find the best deals without compromising on style.

When searching for tall-friendly fashion, I always start with the dedicated tall section on each brand's website. I use the price filter, usually found at the top or side of the page, to narrow down options that fit my budget. This helps me quickly find the best deals without compromising on style. Variety: Whether you're after casual, flexible, sexy or formal pieces, tall sections offer a wide range of styles tailored to longer frames. The fit and cut are designed to suit your proportions, making it easier to dress confidently for any occasion.

Whether you're after casual, flexible, sexy or formal pieces, tall sections offer a wide range of styles tailored to longer frames. The fit and cut are designed to suit your proportions, making it easier to dress confidently for any occasion. Trusted brands: Every brand on this list has been personally tested and recommended by both myself and the HELLO! magazine team. These are labels I consistently shop from for tall-friendly fashion. They are affordable, durable and effortlessly stylish, delivering comfort without sacrificing quality.

Best tall-friendly fashion brands

Boden Mid Rise Fluid Denim Trousers (Long) © Boden £99 AT BODEN $149 AT BODEN USA Editor's Note: If you're over 5'9", Boden really is a must because most of the trousers and the jumpsuits are available in long styles for customers 5ft 10in or over. And it's not just adding extra fabric to the legs, it's tweaking the length proportionately throughout to give you the best fit.



Long Tall Sally Tall Coral Red Abstract Palm Flutter Maxi Dress © Long Tall Sally £35 AT LONG TALL SALLY $68 AT LONG TALL SALLY US Editor's Note: This is a brand that's been created especially for us tall women. If you're heading on vacation soon, you might want to take a look at the floral palm print maxi dress which is perfect for summer days at home, too. Light, flowing and flattering, with flutter sleeves and a tiered hem, this will be so easy to wear for a day at the beach or just running errands. Just add sandals, a straw bag and simple jewellery for an effortless look.



Abercrombie & Fitch Bra-Free Flowy Sheer Maxi Dress in Tall © A&F £61.20 AT A&F $100 AT ABERCROMBIE US Editor's Note: If you're looking for something a little dressier, I'm so into this knit mesh maxi dress sculpts and flatters the body, and the best bit? It comes in a long length. What's more, it has adjustable straps and a built-in bra so you can go bra-free - hurrah! Just add sandals and gold accessories for a no-fuss summer outfit.



ASOS Tall Black Trousers © ASOS £25.50 AT ASOS $36 AT ASOS US Editor's Note: Black trousers are a wardrobe staple and every tall woman needs a pair that fits them perfectly in the leg. In my opinion, ASOS' Tall black wide-leg trousers are a smart investment. High-rise fit and a relaxed cut make them perfect for any occasion. Pair with a ribbed top or a work blouse of your choice.



Cupshe Rewind Long Torso Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit © Cupshe £34 AT CUPSHE $38.99 AT CUPSHE US Editor's Note: This CUPSHE tummy control one-piece is a must-have for tall women. Designed to complement longer torsos, it offers supportive straps, medium bust support and full tummy control for a flattering fit. With a low-cut leg and full bum coverage, it’s perfect for the beach, spa or poolside. Wear it solo or with a cover-up, either way, you’ll feel confident and comfortable.



New Look Tall White Lemon Embroidered Long Sleeve Shirt © New Look £29.99 AT NEW LOOK Editor's Note: New Look’s white lemon embroidered long sleeve shirt is easy to wear and suits us tall women. The curved hem gives it a relaxed feel so I would leave it untucked for a laid-back, stylish look. This would be ideal for casual days or light layering over a vest and a pair of denim shorts.

M&S Collection High Waisted Stovepipe Straight Leg Jeans in Long © M&S £29.50 AT MARKS & SPENCER SHOP IN THE US Editor's Note: Tall women know jeans can be hit or miss, but Marks & Spencer gets it right. These high-waisted jeans offer a perfect fit and come in a long length. These are a go-to staple for smart and casual looks.



Boohoo Tall Ruched Twist Detail Racer Neck Maxi Dress © Boohoo £22.40 (SAVE 20%) AT BOOHOO $31 AT BOOHOO US Editor's Note: Every tall girl needs a go-to smart dress. This Boohoo piece is ideal for special occasion. Style it with simple jewellery, heels or sandals for an effortless, polished look. It flatters your height without compromising comfort.



Pretty Little Thing Tall White Soft Rib Racer Neck Vest © PLT £10 AT PLT $12 AT PLT US Editor's Note: This tall white ribbed racer-neck vest from PLT is a versatile essential. Soft, fitted and flattering for longer frames, it pairs effortlessly with wide-leg trousers or denim. A clean, elevated basic perfect for casual days or layering.



Alo Suit Up Trousers in Long © Alo Yoga £138 AT ALO YOGA $138 AT ALO US Editor's Note: Alo’s sports trousers are a game-changer for tall women. With a relaxed fit and an inseam suited for 5’8” and over, they’re ideal for workouts or off-duty days. Flexible, flattering and functional, Alo recommends sizing down for the best fit.



Amanda, do you have any styling tips specifically for tall women?

"Understand your proportions. For example are you long in the body? If so be aware of where a dress or a jacket is hitting your waist. Do you have particularly long arms? Nothing kills the beauty of a well cut jacket or a long sleeved dress than sleeves that are too short, and they are difficult and sometimes impossible to alter.. The same is true for trousers, fortunately some brands are now offering a Tall leg which is helpful."

If someone has long legs and a short torso, is there a particular outfit style you’d recommend?

"Generally I would say 'Lucky girl!' I would avoid anything that will visually shorten the torso like overly high waists or empire lines. A cuffed or cropped pant works well on long legs as do slightly dropped waists which alter your proportions visually. The key is finding your Style DNA, which includes understanding your proportions and then working that back to your personal style."

Where do you buy your ultimate white tee?

I’m very particular about the white tee, the fabric must feel luxurious (100% cotton and definitely no unflattering lycra) and the cut just right. You can spend a fortune on that perfect white T and the sad fact is however well you look after them they don’t stay crisp forever. So I take a two pronged approach to white tees…I splurge on the odd Rag & Bone or James Perse and then I also buy from Cos who cut some great shapes too."

What are your tall-girl wardrobe must-haves?

"A beautifully tailored blazer, wide-leg trousers that hit the floor, a go-anywhere maxi dress, and a great maxi coat. I also swear by belts – they help define your shape as well as your personality."