My mother-in-law was about to get eyelid surgery, then this new £15 eye gel changed everything

Who doesn't want an instant magic fix these days? Especially when you have an event coming up or you're feeling self-conscious about something. For me, it's my tummy or my eleven lines between my brows, but for a lot of people, it's their under-eye bags. We’ve all been there, searching for that one product that can deliver visible results fast, without needing filters, needles or Photoshop.

That’s exactly what happened when beauty expert, and influencer, Leïla Poleszczuk (aka A Girl With Mind) came to her mother-in-law's rescue just recently and tried out a new product on her to see if it actually worked. Spoiler alert: It does.

The product is the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Instant Eye Bag Eraser which is on sale at Boots.

She described it as a "game changer" and perfect for a "wow moment."

© Leila Poleszczuk The result is shockingly good

When she shared the story on her Instagram, I couldn't resist grilling her after she shared the before and after photo. She told me: "I adore my mother-in-law. She’s an incredible woman. She's smart, kind, glowing with energy. But she’s always felt deeply insecure about her under-eye area. She even started considering eyelid surgery… but the cost, the risks, and the irreversible nature of it all held her back. And honestly, thank goodness, because we found a smarter, safer and more affordable solution."

So what is the product, I hear you all cry? It turns out that it's the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Instant Eye Bag Eraser which is currently on sale right now.

Leila explained the process: "We applied the Eye Bag Eraser on a clean face in the morning. The instructions say to tap a tiny amount gently under the eye and then wait. Within 15 minutes, the transformation was unbelievable. The puffiness? Reduced. The heaviness? Lifted. Fine lines? Visibly softened. The overall look? Refreshed, smoother, brighter. And, more importantly, it gave her that spark of confidence back. She kept checking the mirror in disbelief."

© Leila Poleszczuk Such an incredible result - and brilliant for a special occasion

Ok, now I'm desperate to try it. But what makes it so effective? Leila, who is super passionate about the beauty products she tests out for her social media followers, says that the formula uses optical blurring agents and film-forming polymers that create a tightening effect as it dries (think gel that transforms into a tape). She said: "It works like an invisible mesh that lifts, smooths, and softens fine lines in minutes. It’s a temporary result, but one that lasts all day. Once you cleanse your face, it’s gone - no residue, no irritation."

She added: "What's more, it doesn’t interfere with your skincare routine either, or your makeup, since it should be applied on top of your usual products".

© Leila Poleszczuk Beautiful before, and beautiful after! The difference is clear to see

The reviews online are also pretty impressive, with one saying: "Having a drawer full.of eye creams and serums for my eye bags nothing worked until this. It tightens saggy skin for an immediate tightening effect shrinking my baggy skin away nothing has worked this well but you must follow the instructions do not rub in and avoid facial expressions until its dried."

Leila says this won’t replace her mother-in-law's regular eye cream as it’s not about long-term care. She recommends using it for "when you want a 'wow' moment in 15 minutes flat without breaking the bank."

That'll be all of us then! Leila concluded that this little tube is a "total game-changer". And watching someone you love rediscover their confidence? "Well, that’s priceless."

Follow Leïla Poleszczuk for more skincare and beauty expert advice on Instagram @agirlwithmind.