'I work in fashion PR and I'm so happy I chose floral bridesmaid dresses for my bridal party - zero regrets'

If you’ve ever planned a wedding (or spent hours pinning one), you’ll know that choosing bridesmaid dresses can be a surprisingly emotional decision. After all, your bridesmaids are the women who’ve been there through thick and thin, and you want them to look and feel amazing. Increasingly, brides are turning to one particular look that feels as romantic as it is stylish: the floral bridesmaid dress.

From countryside ceremonies to beachside celebrations, floral dresses are having a real moment right now, and it’s easy to see why. Whether soft and pastel-hued or bold and painterly, florals add personality, elegance and a splash of joy to any bridal line-up.

Just ask Josie May Mitchell who recently said 'I do' to her husband Cameron in Mallorca. The pair wed in front of their family and friends, and Josie - who looked absolutely stunning in her Pronovias wedding dress - decided on an unexpected print for her six beautiful bridesmaids.

© Natasha Marshall Photography Josie and her six bridesmaid dresses all looking fabulous in florals

“I wasn’t set on florals from the start," she told HELLO! Let's be honest, why would she be? It's no secret that butter yellow and pistachio green have been the 'in' colours for bridesmaids in recent years, but she admitted she knew she found the perfect style when she discovered the Rixo dress with the hand-painted watercolour print on the white base.

She said: "I just knew it had to be these, nothing else came close."

The fashion PR's bridesmaids agreed, and the best part? Josie could mix and match with different styles to accomodate different shapes and sizes within her bridal party. Josie, 34, added: "Floral midis like these never go out of style and are timeless, which was important to me when choosing both my bridesmaids and my wedding looks.”

Rixo is beloved for its vintage-inspired silhouettes and striking prints, and it has become a go-to for fashionable brides looking for something a little less traditional. Their floral midi dresses, often hand-painted and cut to flatter, offer that perfect mix of modern romance and timeless charm.

And Josie's not alone in fancying florals. Lots of brides are embracing florals for the bridal party - especially when the vibe for their big day is more dreamy English garden ceremony, this style of dress can really echo the botanical surroundings.

Josie's bridesmaid dress can be found in the brand's summer sale, though sizes are running low. I also adore this stunning version which is available in two different styles across the website, and you can also opt for petite...

Rixo 'Hayley' Floral Dress © Rixo £295 AT RIXO UK $460 AT RIXO US The scarf is detachable on this dress, and it is also available in petite as well.

Rixo 'Ariel' Floral Dress © Rixo £295 AT RIXO UK $425 AT RIXO US This pretty dress is also available in petite.

Another reason for the floral dress boom? Wearability. Brides today are conscious of cost-per-wear, and floral dresses are one of the few bridesmaid styles that can genuinely be worn again - no honestly, they can! Whether it's to another wedding (perhaps give it some time), a garden party, a summer soirée or even a vacation.

Brands like Reformation, Ghost and Needle & Thread are tapping into that demand, offering beautiful, versatile options that flatter all figures and fit the mood of a modern wedding.

Mix-and-match bridesmaid styling is also on the rise, with many brides encouraging their girls to pick different prints within the same palette. It creates a cohesive yet individual look which is perfect for photos and, more importantly, for comfort. Josie said: "You really do want your bridesmaids to be happy on your wedding day."

4 more floral bridesmaid dresses to get the look

Needle & Thread Floral Bridesmaid Dress © Needle & Thread £500 AT NEEDLE & THREAD UK $820 AT NEEDLE & THREAD US This ethereal beauty is made from frothy tulle, and the dress has soft ruffles along the one-shoulder neckline and a layered net skirt with a sweeping hemline.

Reformation Floral Bridesmaid Dress © Reformation £398 AT REFORMATION UK $398 AT REFORMATION US This stunning floral Reformation bridesmaid-worthy dress is also available in petite. It's designed to graze the floor when worn with heels.

Karen Millen Floral Bridesmaid Dress © Karen Millen £199 AT KAREN MILLEN UK $359 AT KAREN MILLEN US This gorgeous dress from Karen Millen is available in petite and plus size as well.