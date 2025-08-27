This Morning's Ashley James just wore the freshest floral jacket - and it's perfect for this in between weather

Ashley James is such a breath of fresh air on This Morning, and her thoughtful insights on the day's agenda are always a welcome for me as a viewer. And her appearances are always stylish, whether it's in a colourful knit or a sleek minimal waistcoat and trouser co-ord. And when I spotted her wearing the coolest floral quilted jacket on Instagram, I had to do my due diligence and investigate where Ashley's latest outfit is from. Because it's absolutely spot on for what's left of the British summer, with in between weather seemingly on the forecast.

I for one don't have a clue what to wear when the weather is like this. It's freezing at some hours, and boiling at others, and that's why Ashley's jacket piqued my interest as it's light, yet warm and joyful to boot.

© Instagram Ashley's stunning Boden floral jacket

The jacket she's wearing is called the Fitzrovia Embroidered Jacket and it's described on the Boden website as "showstopping" - and I agree. Even if you're wearing your oldest jeans and massive tee, throw this jacket on and you'll look infinitely more polished. The detail on this, for a high street jacket, is second to none. The embroidered motifs were inspired by hand drawn tile prints that the Boden team designed in house. Note the collar, giving it a shacket feel, and the big buttons help to break up the pattern.

I'm personally a fan of a trophy jacket, I even wore one this week. I rely on it when I'm tired, and need to lift not only my outfit but my complexion as the bright, colourful pattern helps to elevate me. And makes me feel more put together, even if I'm definitely not.

How I'd wear Ashley's Boden jacket

Ashley wore hers while on a trip to Edinburgh, and I do always pack my trophy jacket when I'm away, whether it's a staycation or a trip abroad. I wore my trophy jacket on a recent family trip to Mallorca, using it as an evening cover-up when the sun went in and layered it over denim shorts and a plain T-shirt, plus a black jersey maxi.

"How amazing?" the Bimbo author said of the jacket, and I can't help but agree. She wore it with a plain white top and lightly striped trousers or jeans, which is exactly how I'd wear this day to day.

Affordable floral jacket alternatives

I've done a little research to find some affordable jacket alternatives, if the summer holidays have drained your bank account. Boden has a very similar jacket to Ashley's on sale for just £46.72 / $71.19. The Chelsea Embroidered Jacket has a paisley print, is machine washable (an essential in my house!) and has a relaxed fit.

Anthropologie has one on sale, for £55, with sweet ribbons to tie the front. It has a similar quilted look and floral pattern, and selling fast.