'I'm a petite fashionista in my 70s' - Jo Good's styling advice for fellow short women who want to dress to impress

If you think fashion fades with age, you haven’t met Jo Good aka @middleagedminx. At 70-years-old, the beloved broadcaster and fashion expert - often seen gracing our screens on This Morning - is proof that style doesn’t retire when you do.

Petite, polished, and effortlessly chic, Jo is the ultimate poster woman for Second Act style. Her advice? "Know your body and all its assets and short fallings. I’ve made huge mistakes, but I’ve learned from them."

© Jo Good Jo Good, 70, is a regular contributor on This Morning

Gone are the days when women over a certain age were expected to blend into the background in beige. For Jo, fashion is a joyful daily ritual. "Every day I open my wardrobe and greet my clothes like friends," she says. "Seriously - dressing in the morning brings me such joy."

Whether you’re a fellow petite woman navigating your 70s, or simply seeking timeless advice from a woman who’s done it all, Jo’s unapologetic approach to fashion proves one thing: Confidence is always in style.

Why Fit and Fabric Matter More Than Trends

© Jo Good Jo's a big fan of the jumpsuit because "they are linear"

First and foremost, Jo has zero interest in 'this season’s trends'. Instead, she champions well-made classics that transcend time. "I never wear tight clothes and never wear trends. I wear classics. Always," she says.

And when it comes to being petite? The label doesn’t define her, but it does inform her styling. "I tend not to shop in the petite ranges," she admits. "Tailored looks can sometimes make me look even smaller. But for suits, which I’ll come back to, I do look to brands like Hobbs and Theory, they offer shorter leg lengths and petite cuts."

For jumpsuits - her style secret weapon - Jo swears by Me+Em, a go-to for polished one-and-done pieces that flatter a petite frame. "Jumpsuits are a godsend. They’re linear, they elongate the body, and they don’t chop you up like separates do."

The Petite Woman’s Guide to Silhouette

© Jo Good Jo is a big fan of the two-piece suit when it comes to dressing in your Second Act

Jo’s advice for petite dressing is refreshingly strategic without ever feeling rigid. “Suits. Trouser suits. That’s what suits short women best,” she says.

Her go-to look is a monochrome suit with a white tee underneath and a block heel hidden beneath the trousers. “Pinstripe, black, or navy for winter - these colours are kinder on a more mature woman.”

Her number-one rule? Avoid breaking up your body with separates. “Skirt and top combos just cut the body in half,” she insists. “Instead, opt for dresses or suits in a single colour for a more fluid, elongated silhouette.”

And when it comes to casual dressing? “Maxi or midi dresses with kitten heels - never flats - are perfect for adding length without sacrificing comfort. Just remember: linear is key.”

Jeans, But Make Them Flared

"Jeans and trousers can be a pain,” Jo says, "but I’m an old hippy, so I’ll always wear flares." Why? Because they’re perfect for hiding a wedge or block heel underneath, subtly adding height without trying too hard.

Jo Good Approved: M&S Mid Rise Flared Jeans © M&S £45 AT MARKS & SPENCER $79.99 AT M&S US Jo says: "I love the M&S ones as they are in a short length and they're stretchy."

Jo Good Approved: Frame Le Palazzo Jeans © Frame £290 AT NET-A-PORTER $305 AT NET-A-PORTER US Jo says: "I love the Frame ones as they are faded and flared and so cool..plus I love the denim Frame use on all its jeans."

Jo Good Approved: Me+Em Palazzo Travel Jean © Me+Em £175 AT ME+EM $295 AT ME+EM US Jo says: "I love the Me+Em jeans as they are flared and stretchy and casual. Plus, they have no zips or buttons and they're a lovely shade of denim."

As for skinny jeans? "Never, ever. They make us look like tadpoles and even shorter!" Instead, Jo suggests finding wide-leg or bootcut styles that balance proportions and offer space for hidden height. For petites, this small shift in silhouette can make all the difference.

The Fail-Safe Formula

© Jo Good Jo loves her Stella McCartney flatform sneaks

Jo’s fashion formula is simple yet smart: an oversized suit, a classic white T-shirt, and flatforms hidden under wide-leg trousers. “Stella McCartney does the perfect flatform. I interviewed her once and she said, ‘All short women love me!’ And she’s right.”

For occasions where she wants to define her waist, Jo opts for a vintage-inspired 1950s shirtwaister dress cinched with a wide belt. “I don’t have a defined waist, so that belt gives the illusion of one.”

© Jo Good Jo Good knows the power of wearing a belted white lace dress with red lipstick

She's a big fan of a belted dress" "Samantha Sung makes beautiful pieces, but Zara does some great dupes too - occasionally."

Occasionwear, But Keep It Chic

© Jo Good Jo is a big fan of the British brand Rixo

Formal dressing is where many get it wrong, Jo says. “When I drive past Park Lane hotels and see women in evening wear, I often think they’d look far better in casual wear. Why? Because most of them look uncomfortable - bad posture, painful shoes, too many accessories.”

Jo Good Approved: Rixo 'Sandrine' Slip Dress © Rixo £235 AT RIXO $355 AT RIXO US Jo says: "This is so chic, so simple. It's cut on bias...wear good foundation underwear...just add a stole and kitten heels."

Her solution? Keep it elegant, understated, and chic. Her dream occasionwear look? A navy or black silk slip dress with kitten heels and good foundation underwear. “And a simple stole. That’s classic elegance.”

Alternatively, she recommends a Carolina Herrera shirt dress, a bold black tuxedo, or sleek black crepe trousers with a red lip. “The more simple the better. The less makeup the better. Try not to look ‘done up’—it’s so ageing.”

Fashion Over 70: Busting the Myths

© Jo Good Jo says: "Dressing in the morning brings me such joy"

So, what’s the biggest myth Jo wants to bust about style after 70? “That there are rules,” she says flatly. “It was women my age who made these ludicrous rules. ‘Don’t show your knees, don’t bare your arms’ - nonsense.”

Fashion, for Jo, is about expressing yourself - not covering yourself up. “If you’re happy with how you look, then bravo. That in itself is attractive.” Age, she insists, should never be the barrier. “But height? If you want to appear taller or more streamlined, then yes, use shape and colour to your advantage.”

Her other rule? Never limit yourself to so-called “age-appropriate” stores. “If I like the clothes, I’ll shop anywhere.”

Lost Your Style Mojo? Here's How to Get It Back

© Jo Good Jo says: "Social media is a great way to get ideas from style icons"

Jo has thousands of women commenting on her social posts: “I wish I could wear what you wear.” Her response is always the same: “Who stopped you?”

“Those days are over. No one is judging you anymore,” she says. “Body positivity is the motto. Wear what you love and what makes you feel good. That’s what gives off confidence.”

Her advice? Follow stylish, age-defying influencers who inspire you. Her favourites include the ultra-chic European style star Pino Montesdeoca, the ever-iconic Paulina Porizkova, and fashion darling Grece Ghanem. “Social media is a brilliant tool for inspiration. Use it.”

And most importantly? Stop saving clothes for best. Wear your favourites daily.

Jo Good’s Final Word: Dress for Joy

© Jo Good Dressing in your seventies should be fun

Jo’s approach to fashion is equal parts wisdom and rebellion. There’s no bowing to age stereotypes or compromising on style for comfort. Instead, she encourages women - especially petite women in their later decades - to rediscover fashion as a form of joy, not judgment.

“Only keep the clothes you love. Stop saving the best for special occasions. Every day is the special occasion,” she says. “When you wear what you love, you walk taller, feel stronger, and look better - whatever your age.”