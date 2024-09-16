The White Company’s advent calendar for 2024 is so luxe – I'm in love

The beauty advent calendar we’ve been counting down the days for is finally available to buy – The White Company Advent Calendar has just dropped. Good luck waiting until December before you open it!

Bursting with luxurious miniatures, inside the pull-out drawers you’ll find a gorgeous mix of The White Company’s signature products, from bodycare to candles, in the brand's iconic fragrances. And the best part? This year there are more full-sized products than ever, with four for you to enjoy throughout Christmas and beyond.

The White Company Advent Calendar 2024 £195 at The White Company

My review of The White Company advent calendar

In true The White Company style, the advent calendar itself mirrors the brand’s classic, minimal aesthetic. The trademark black and white packaging is adorned with the prettiest, most festive illustration of a White Company store at Christmas. It's enough to make me excited, and I'm no obsessive. It truly is one you could bring out year after year and fill with your own little gifts.

Retailing for £195, it's actually one of the most affordable luxury advent calendars on the market. The contents is worth over £307, and you get 25 products (yes, that means one for Christmas Day too), so it's a great way to explore and enjoy The White Company's sumptuous products.

Packed with the brand's most popular scents, there's bound to be a few of your favourites in there. This is definitely an advent calendar full of classics - think Seychelles, Sea Salt and Santa Rosa - no scents that are trickier to sell.

I absolutely love the Seychelles Bath & Shower Gel and there's a 250ml bottle inside, as well as the Shimmer Balm that's perfect for party season. Plus the Sleep Bath Soak that always helps me wind down during the busiest weeks of the year.

Of course there are lots of festive treats too, like a full-size Winter candle that's a bestseller every Christmas and will make your home smell amazing. There's even a full-size candle of the ever popular Pomegranate scent for when you want something warm, timeless and uplifting.

If you don't mind spoilers, scroll on for the full list of everything that's inside.

What's inside The White Company advent calendar 2024?

The White Company advent calendar is filled with 25 beautifully scented products

Full-size Winter Signature Candle: 140g

Bergamot & Cedar Body Lotion: 50ml

Fir Tree Mini Diffuser & Reeds: 50ml

Sea Salt Handbag Cream: 30ml

Winter Hand Wash: 50ml• Winter Hand & Nail Cream: 50ml

Nordic Wood Mini Home Spray: 15ml

Fireside Votive: 75g

Amalfi Lemon Eau de Toilette: 30ml

Spa Restore Shower Gel: 75ml

Pomegranate Mini Home Spray: 15ml

Santa Rosa Hand & Body Lotion: 50ml

Full-size Sea Salt Bath & Shower Gel: 250ml

Amalfi Lemon Hand & Body Wash: 100ml

Tuscan Grove Hand Wash: 50ml

Lime & Bay Shower Gel: 50ml

Sleep Bath Soak: 50ml

Amalfi Lemon Luxury Hydrating Lotion: 50ml

Fir Tree Votive: 75g

Seychelles Shimmer Balm: 75ml

Spa Restore Hand & Body Balm: 75ml

Full-size Seychelles Bath & Shower Gel: 250ml

Tuscan Grove Hand & Nail Cream: 50ml

Santa Rosa Eau de Toilette Rollerball: 15ml

Full-size Pomegranate Signature Candle: 140g

Will The White Company advent calendar sell out?

Yes, if you want to snap up the advent calendar from The White Company, you'll need to be quick. In previous years it's sold out within days. Luckily, it’s on sale now (so no waiting lists) and will be in stores later this month.