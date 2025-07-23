I'm a shopping editor and I have a hunch that Alison Hammond's denim dress is going to sell out

Alison Hammond and I are onto something with our love of a denim dress. The TV presenter wore yet another gorgeous denim dress on This Morning and doesn't she look utterly incredible?

The much-loved TV star looked like she knew how fabulous she looked, as she posed off-air for stylist Rachael Hughes wearing the Karen Millen Stretch Denim Snaffle Trim Collared Midi Dress in a mid-wash blue.

AT A GLANCE Alison Hammond is currently presenting This Morning, while Cat Deeley is on her summer hols.

The TV presenter wore a gorgeous denim dress on Wednesday July 23.

Her comfy midi is from Karen Millen

Alison has surpassed herself with finding not only a smart, fashionable dress, but one that's super comfortable. Rather than her Karen Millen dress being made from stiff, inflexible denim, it's a stretch blend so it's as comfortable as it is chic.

© Instagram Alison wows viewers in her cute denim dress on This Morning

I'd snap this one up now if you're loving Alison's look, as it has 20% off, reduced to £119.20. Plus, you can get a further 10% off at checkout by using the code EXTRA10. At the time of writing this, it was available in sizes 6 - 24.

But Alison's allure usually causes a frenzy of fans trying to get their hands on the dresses, outfits and pieces she wears so I'd shop quick if you're in the market for Alison's denim dress.

EXACT MATCH: Stretch Denim Snaffle Trim Collared Midi Dress © Karen Millen £119.20 at Karen Millen

For the show, Alison is styled by Rachael Hughes, the woman responsible for Cat Deeley's stunning outfits on the show.

Alison's zip-through dress is made up of 59% Cotton. 31% Polyester. 9% Viscose/Rayon. 1% Elastane/Spandex, and I love the snaggle trim detailing to elevate it from just a midi to something swoon-worthy.

As I said, Alison's a denim dress stan and the last one she wore sold out at the speed of light so I wouldn't be surprised if we have a similar situation today.

© Instagram Alison Hammond is a fan of the denim dresss

While Alison has opted for a pair of tan sandals, you could wear this with a pair of cool white trainers, a pair of espadrilles or a mid-heel sandal.

© Instagram Alison's chic combination here is a masterclass in styling

The appeal of a denim dress is, for me, neverending. It's both cool but smart, and as a jeans devotee, a natural way to wear a dress instead of my standard denim. I personally love a collared denim dress, but the pinafore styles and mini denim dresses are super chic too. The high street has so many denim dresses right now, you'll find one that suits you.