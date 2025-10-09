Cat Deeley's designer inspired dress is proof a mini dress is a classic, whatever your age

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley looked effortlessly chic on Thursday's episode of This Morning.

She wore the Karen Millen Chain Print Crepe Mini Dress

The presenter wore the flirty dress with a pair of pointy knee-high boots.

Cat Deeley is embracing autumn fashion with her recent spate of This Morning outfits, and I'm so here for her red chain-print mini dress worn on Thursday's show. It's giving designer vibes with the intricate print but guess what? It costs just £55. Cat's flirty mini is so Gucci-inspired, with a similar style print to the Italian designer. Gucci's chain print is synonymous with the luxury label, and I love this easy to wear version that Cat's hunted down from the high street.

Believe it or not, Cat's dress will cost you just £55.20 from Karen Millen, reduced from £69 in the brand's latest sale.

© Instagram Cat Deeley wore a chic mini dress on This Morning

I absolutely love the retro, almost 80s-vibe mini dress. Red in its main colour, it features Karen Millen's gold-adjacent chain print all over. The crepe dress is lightweight, but flattering thanks to the long sleeves and dart bust area, which pulls the dress to the waist.

It has a luxe-looking horsebit style neck detailing too; Cat's worn it loose, lower than the v-neck of the dress, but you can tie it higher too.

Made from 96% polyester and 4% elastane, it's a flippy dress that I think was made for wearing with tights and knee high boots, just like Cat.

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen Chain Print Crepe Mini Dress © Karen Millen £55.20 (save 20%) at Karen Millen

Cat, 48, gives us all yet another reason to embrace a shorter hem, whatever your age. I love how she skipped black boots, which is a typical colour to wear, and kept on the autumnal vibe with a plum pair instead.

You can get the dress in sizes XS - Large, and you'll find the same print on various pieces across the Karen Millen website, including this midi hanky hem dress.

Cat Deeley's This Morning outfits - highlights

It's been another stylish week for Cat (isn't it always?) and I've loved to see the TV star experiment with different looks. One of this week's stand out combinations was an edgy leather on leather combination. Styled by Rachael Hughes, Cat wore a camel-coloured Karen Millen faux leather drape top, paired with black leather trousers.

© Shutterstock Cat's edgy leather This Morning ensemble was so cool

The top is ideal if you're keen to incorporating leather into your wardrobe, as you could easily wear it with jeans in a more casual, cool way.

Another of Cat's recent looks that caught my eye was her tonal, camel and brown ensemble. Everyone needs a chunky, cosy knit in their autumn fashion rotation and Cat's Reiss Wool-Cashmere Roll Neck is a touch of luxury for denim, leather, layering over dresses or under pinafores.

© Shutterstock Cat's tonal outfit looks so expensive

It comes in various other colours, if camel isn't your friend, but I love the idea of wearing two similar colours together for a pulled together yet laidback look. Cat added a pair of LK Bennett Eliza Black Tassel Ruched Suede Ankle Boots to complete her skinny jeans and jumper look.