Meghan Markle ‘loves’ this organic body wash and it's just $12

I first became a fan of Dr Bronner’s natural liquid soaps, which are made with organic and certified fair trade ingredients, back in the 90s when I tried the peppermint scent as a body wash and fell in love. And it turns out I'm not alone - Dr Bronner’s vegan and cruelty-free multipurpose soaps, which were first introduced back in the 1940s, are also Meghan Markle approved. The Duchess of Sussex first revealed that she loves affordable Dr Bronner's soap as a body wash while she was starring on Suits (which is available on streaming sites, by the way). Both the lavender and the almond oil-based versions have earned Meghan’s now royal seal of approval.

AT A GLANCE Meghan Markle is said to 'love' this organic body wash.

Dr Bronner's natural liquid soaps are a fave of Meghan's.

The 44-year-old likes both the lavender almond-oil

"I use Dr Bronner's body wash in Lavender. I love the smell and it lasts for such a long time," Meghan told Beauty Banter. "The almond scent is quite nice too if you prefer something warm and sweet. I alternate between the two."

© USA Network Meghan first revealed her love of the natural multitasking body wash while starring on Suits

Meghan’s eco-friendly go-to is formulated with calming pure lavender and lavandin essential oils, while the almond is made with a natural almond fragrance.

The multitasking soap, which has nearly 40,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, and a list of reported celebrity fans including Lady Gaga, Natalie Portman, Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow, is one of the most versatile products I’ve ever tried.

Dr. Bronner's Liquid Soap From $11.99 at Amazon

It’s called “18-in-1” because it can apparently be used in 18 different ways for personal care and in your home.

While I prefer it as a body wash, it also serves as shampoo, hand soap and bubble bath. You can also dilute it with water and use it for everything from laundry soap to an all-purpose cleaning spray or even to repel bugs. And it's so gentle you can even use it to wash your pets.

It comes in eight different scents, but they’re all based on all-natural ingredients including organic oils like coconut, olive, hemp seed, and jojoba.

The original peppermint that I’ve used includes Mentha Arvensis and Mentha Piperita – peppermint and wild mint. Be warned that this refreshing formulation has a very strong scent, but it will definitely wake you up during your morning shower!

Dr Bronner's Liquid Soap - what the reviews say

Amazon alone has over thousands of reviews on this product, and truthfully? The majority are glowing!

"I can’t live without this soap," raved one Amazon shopper. "The only soap I would use" another enthused. "All natural, super concentrated and very effective cleaning, all this without drying your skin."

Many of the reviews remarked that a little goes a long way, so the bottle lasts a while. And the scent is a cause for comment too, with reviewers saying it's "subtle" without being overpowering.