It might be sweltering but I'm calling it - this new M&S cardigan WILL sell out

It might be hot outside but the high street is all about autumnal fashion, and as any fashion editor knows, now is the time to stockpile your autumn wardrobe before it sells out. And top of the list for me? This chic M&S cardigan, which is so versatile - and excuse me, how expensive does it look? - that I'm predicting a sell out.

Yes, it's great for autumn but its actually great for now too. Called the 'Cloud-Yarn Textured Crew Neck Cardigan', the texture is a little different to a cable or fine knit, and the crew neck is ideal for layering over statement collars or a roll neck.

Available in grey too, its this deliciously decadent cappuccino shade that I've bought; I'll be wearing it now, slung over my shoulders with cream jeans and a white T-shirt, and for autumn, going all buttery shades and dark chocolate tones with this as the cherry on top.

The statement buttons give it a real touch of luxury, and it looks so much pricier than the £35 price tag.

Available in sizes extra small to extra large, its already trending on M&S despite only appearing on the website this week. It'll be a great addition to your office wardrobe, as its simple touches like ribbed cuffs and two small pockets give it a smart twist.

As well as wearing with jeans and trousers, I'd style it with the skirt shape of the moment, an ever-so-slightly A-line maxi skirt. You could wear it with a white skirt, or to soften a black maxi. It'll look equally as good with a sequin skirt come Christmas, toning down the glam without lessening the impact of the sequins.

M&S' new in cardigan is giving designer vibes, like this knit on Kiwi Lee Han

If the grey cardigan caught your eye, I'm a big fan of grey and light denim combinations - the cardigan with a white tee and light jeans can be a winning look, dressed down with sneakers or dressed up with loafers or heels.

Cardigans are, and always have been, one of the most versatile pieces in our wardrobes. Ideal for layering, they can look casual with jeans and sneakers, a welcome extra warmth with a floral dress and chunky sandals or an easy way to dress up a simple trousers and tee combination.

Choosing one in a neutral shade will make it useful for all manner of outfit ideas, but don't just rely on a block shade. Striped cardigans, classic in their Breton-inspired pattern, are just as versatile. M&S even has one in their new season drop, a ribbed knit bedecked in black and white stripes with silver metallic buttons.

If your head is firmly in your autumn fashion era, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce, and self-confessed M&S shopping pro Leanne Bayley, has handpicked her new in M&S gems that'll be trending before September hits. Check out her edit here.