This 'beautiful' £42 M&S velvet dress could pass for Princess Kate's go-to Self-Portrait

It's officially party season, and if you're looking for the perfect little black dress, I've found it. M&S has the most amazing designer-look embellished velvet mini, and even better? It's just dropped in the Black Friday sale.

I spotted the M&S dress while browsing the new-in section for partywear pieces and I couldn't help but notice it's so similar to a velvet mini by Self-Portrait I've had my eye on. The brand is loved by celebrities and royals, particularly Princess Kate, who's worn their clothes on multiple occasions - and I'm obsessed with their eveningwear.

The lookalike M&S skater dress is made from plush and luxuriously soft cotton-rich velvet fabric with a little added stretch for extra comfort. It features a stylish square neckline embellished with sparkling gems, and a super flattering gathered waist which brings movement to the mini skirt.

It already has glowing reviews from customers, with one writing: "Beautiful dress. Looks so much more expensive than it is. Feels nicely structured so holds you in. A real gem. Absolutely love it."

While another said: "Dress is really nice fit and very glamorous on. Got lots of compliments."

It's an absolute steal at £42 for a limited time, but if you'd prefer the real deal, the new-season velvet mini dress by Self-Portrait is still available to shop at NET-A-PORTER for £350. It has the same chic sleeveless cut and crystal-decorated square neckline. A timeless piece, it's definitely a worthy investment.

Princess Kate has long been a fan of Self-Portrait, and while as a royal she can’t wear their mini dresses, she often opts for other styles from the brand. This summer at Wimbledon, she stepped out in an elegant ensemble that has become synonymous with the 43-year-old royal.

© VCG via Getty Images Princess Kate wearing Self-Portrait this summer

The dress - a Self-Portrait twofer, designed to look like a coordinated top and skirt - is one of her most-loved and frequently worn outfits. Kate has been spotted in similar styles numerous times, including a nearly identical piece at the 2023 Women’s Final.

The mum-of-three also loves wearing velvet during the festive season. Just last week, she was pictured arriving at London's Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance looking incredible in a fitted velvet dress by Talbot Runhof, in a gorgeous shade of emerald green.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore velvet to the Royal Variety Performance 2025

She accessorised with diamond chandelier earrings, a glittering clutch, flawless makeup, and her signature bouncy blow-dry.