Sian Welby's gold jeans are a masterclass in easy festive dressing

Sian Welby is back on our screens hosting This Morning for the festive period, and she brought with her not only her presenting skills but her style - including a pair of gold jeans that are just what your wardrobe has been missing.
Hosting with Craig Doyle, Sian, 39, showcased her laidback luxe style as she wore a pair of gold flared jeans with a simple, timeless crew neck cream sweater. If you need inspiration for your NYE outfit, consider this it.
A pair of metallic or embellished jeans is such an easy and effortless way to lean into the sparkle and sequins of the season without resorting to a sequinned skirt or embellished knitwear.
Sian's jeans are the Reiss Sparkle Patch-Pocket Flared Trousers in Gold, priced at £150. The gold jeans are a cooler way to wear trousers this season and a super flattering shape. The high-waist allows jumpers or knits to be tucked in, or worn loose, and the flared hem sits fashionable over a pointed heel.
If you're someone who always wears jeans (including me), Sian's are a great way to lean into the festivities and dressing up of this season without having to compromise your comfort zone. The gold-effect shimmer upgrades the slacks from day to night, and could be worn over Christmas or saved for your New Year's Eve party. Just add a simple sweater, or tee, and let the jeans do the work.
The trousers are a cotton, polyester and metallised fibre blend, with the golden thread designed to catch the light and shimmer as you move.
Even better, they're machine washable and as well being available at Reiss, you can also buy them via John Lewis.
Stock Alert: Head to Reiss and you'll find them available in sizes 4 - 18 regular length, and 4 - 18 petite length, made for women 5ft3 and under. John Lewis has various sizes available in stock.
How to style gold jeans
You might think Sian's trousers are only party-attire, but think again.
Styling ideas:
- Casual: Keep everything else simple and let the gold jeans do the work. A chunky knit, a white tee or a slouchy jumper are your friends. The simple top will tone down the trousers, and keep everything more laidback.
- Glam: Think sleek, chic and polished with a black bodysuit, silk cami or even the matching gold blazer. Add pointed heels and a clutch to finish the look.
- Smart-casual: This is where Sian's outfit acts as your inspiration. Choose a lightweight knit in a neutral shade, or a sleeveless knit and wear with block heels or a heeled boot.
Get the look for less
Sian's gold jeans are actually tapping into a trend on the high street, of gold or metallic jeans available in flare style. I found a great lookalike at Marks & Spencer, courtesy of brand Sosandar which are a less sparkly option and a more subtle flare shape. Priced at £59, it's a great price if you want to try this look without investing too heavily into a pair.
ASOS stocks a silver version of flared jeans, and priced at £55 is another purse-friendly option. So if you're stuck for what to wear over the festive period, take note - a pair of metallic jeans is just what your wardrobe has been missing.