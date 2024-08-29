Siân Welby's This Morning jumpsuit is giving me Barbie vibes - and I'm so here for it

This Morning's Sian Welby is my current fashion obsession, giving me nothing but style inspiration this week following her glowing return to the ITV show after the birth of her daughter Ruby.

Wearing an array of sweetly coloured pieces, Sian's worn the best of the high street including a gorgeous H&M trophy cardigan, sweet Zara top and smart-casual Very shorts suit.

© Instagram/rachaelhughesstyle Sian wearing a chic pink & Other Stories jumpsuit on This Morning

Sian's outfit today is perhaps my favourite of the week so far, as she's making me reconsider a tricky trend that I've not been brave enough to try - a jumpsuit, in the most delicious shade of coral.

The 37-year-old's outfit is a high street steal too, from & Other Stories on sale for £87. Made from cosy cord with short sleeves, its a great piece to buy now to wear in this tricky in between weather.

The zip-up fastening adds a little cool rather than buttons, and there's a tie-belt if you want to break up the all in one piece. If not, tie at the back or remove altogether. You can also switch it out for your own belt, if you'd prefer.

EXACT MATCH: & Other Stories Cord Belted Jumpsuit £87 (save 30%) at & Other Stories



Cut to a high waist, the subtle cropped kick flare is super chic too. Sian's added a pair of heels, which I love for a smarter outing, but it would look equally as fabulous with sneakers or suede heeled boots, in my opinion.

Sian's added a charm necklace for a little extra glam, with charms including a gold shell and a sweet nod to her daughter Ruby, with a gold 'R' initial. As a fellow mum, I can confirm we love chic 'mum' jewellery that pays tribute to our kids with initial pendants and engraved accessories.

Don't worry if you love the look but not the colour; this jumpsuit is available in five other shades, including navy, light blue, and deep purple.

© Instagram Sian Welby wearing Zara and Karen Millen on This Morning

According to the reviews, its a "super flattering fit" and "super soft", and has also been worn by The One Show's Alex Jones so you're in good company if you snap this transitional piece up.

© Instagram A close-up of Sian's stunning makeup look on This Morning

Sian's glam squad includes celebrity stylist Rachael Hughes, who styles many of This Morning crew including Josie Gibson and Allison Hammond. She told HELLO!: "Sian and I loved the jumpsuit for today’s show. It’s super chic whilst also being really comfortable! Paired with a heel it gives a sophisticated elevated look but can also be dressed down with trainers. This colour on Sian really pops and is perfect for summer vibes.

Rachael added: "Jumpsuits are a great way to keep outfits simple but effortlessly stylish!"

Sian's stunning makeup is created by ABK Makeup. The mum-of-one keeps her makeup natural, with the prettiest glowing skin, glossy lips and groomed brows. Wearing her hair loose, she's somehow managed to bridge the gap between glam and casual with this combo, and I love it.

"Coral dreams for days," captioned the makeup artist on a post with Sian's look! "Kept Sian’s glam in sync with her stunning jumpsuit from & Other Stories. Blended Milk Make Up bionic blush with Peach Pop by Charlotte Tilbury for a soft, glowing finish. For the lips, I used a cocktail of bases (sorry!) —but the star of the show is definitely the Max Factor Lip Glaze in Caramel Swish!"

