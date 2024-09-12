Cat Deeley takes style tips from Princess Kate in chic blouse - and it's just dropped in the sale

Cat Deeley looked effortlessly chic to host This Morning on Thursday, stepping out in a pair of wide-leg jeans, a tie-neck blouse and statement earrings.

A wide-leg silhouette is quickly becoming one of Cat's style staples and the 47-year-old TV star also appeared to take notes from the Princess of Wales, who is often seen wearing a pussybow neckline.

Sharing the look to Instagram, Cat revealed her gorgeous blouse is from LK Bennett - and it's just dropped in the sale!

© @catdeeley Cat stunned in the wide-leg trousers and shirt ensemble

The elegant Polly blouse is made from a luxe silk mix and comes in a camel hue with a subtle chevron devoré print. It features a tie neck and full length sleeves. Available in UK sizes 6-20, it currently has 15% off, retailing for £211 (or $318 if you're in the US).

LK Bennett is also a favourite brand of many British royals, particularly Princess Kate, who's been wearing their pieces for years. I wouldn't be surprised to see her out wearing the Polly blouse as it's very similar to styles she's been seen in before.

The mum-of-three usually wears her pussybow blouses with tailored trousers, often as part of a trouser suit.

Princess Kate loves a pussybow blouse and tailored trousers ensemble

Cat dressed her blouse down a little more, pairing it with Donna IDA's new season Minnie jeans. Made from stretch denim, they're cut with a high waist and flared-leg. They retail for £215/$245 and they're selling out fast. She completed the look with Maudella earrings and fresh, glowing makeup.

Super versatile, the LK Bennett blouse would also pair beautifully with tailored trousers or a sleek pencil skirt. It''s perfect office attire or it could be styled for more formal occasions when you don't want to wear a dress.

If you're shopping for a tie-neck blouse but your budget is a little lower, the Giselle blouse from Reiss has just dropped in the sale for £58/$94. Made from lustrous flowing fabric in a stunning nude hue, I'd style it with navy wide-leg trousers or even a pair in a bolder colour. But you'll have to hurry, it's selling out fast.

Nobody's Child also has a stylish tie-neck blouse in a polka dot print that I could see the Princess of Wales wearing. Retailing for £45/$84, it's crafted from sustainable viscose and comes in a floaty cut with a flattering panelled waist and long balloon sleeves.