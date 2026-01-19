Blue Monday: 10 things to buy yourself to feel better if you have the blues

We’ve all been there. Whether it’s the mid-January slump, the "Blue Monday" phenomenon, or just one of those weeks where the sky feels a little too grey and your to-do list a little too long, the "blues" can be heavy. While long-term wellness is built on habits like sleep, movement, and connection, there is something to be said for the power of a "micro-treat."

Retail therapy often gets a bad rap for being impulsive, but when approached mindfully, buying yourself something small and meaningful can be a powerful act of self-nurturing. It’s about signalling to your brain that you are worth the investment and that your comfort matters. Here is a curated guide to the best things to buy yourself when you need a little lift.

The Sanctuary of Sleep

When we are feeling low, sleep is often the first thing to suffer - and yet it’s the very thing we need most to reset our emotional clock. If your bedroom feels more like a place of restlessness than a retreat, it might be time for a tweak right before bed time - a little spritz, perhaps?

This Works has released the world’s first fine fragrance neuroscent designed to restore calm, balance, and ensure better sleep. Building on seven years of neuroscientific research, The scent engages the parasympathetic nervous system, the body’s natural “rest and digest” mode, through a unique blend of behaviour altering terpenes.

This groundbreaking innovation has been scientifically proven to calm the senses, reduce stress, and support deeper, more restorative sleep while accenting skin with a woody, ambery, and aromatic scent that lingers long into the night.

This Works Own Time © This Works £80 AT THIS WORKS UK

The Power of 'Cozy-fication'

When the world feels harsh, your immediate environment should feel like a sanctuary. One of the most effective ways to boost your mood is through tactile comfort. If you don't already own a weighted blanket, this is the time to invest. The gentle pressure (often called 'deep pressure stimulation') can help calm the nervous system and reduce anxiety, making you feel "held" during a restless night.

If a blanket feels like too much, look to your feet. A pair of high-quality, cashmere or heavy-knit wool socks can provide immediate grounding. There is a specific psychological comfort in being warm from the ground up.

Scent as an Emotional Reset

Our sense of smell is the only sense with a direct link to the amygdala and hippocampus - the areas of the brain that process emotion and memory. To break a cycle of low mood, you need to change your sensory input.

Instead of a standard supermarket candle, treat yourself to a luxury scent with complex notes like bergamot (known for its uplifting properties) or neroli. Brands like Diptyque, Jo Malone, or even more affordable artisanal options on Etsy offer scents that don't just smell "good" but tell a story. Lighting a candle creates a ritualistic "closing" of the day, helping you transition from the stress of work to the peace of home.

Jo Loves Amber, Lime & Bergamot Candle © Jo Loves £55 AT JO LOVES UK

Bring the Outside In

Biophilia - the innate human instinct to connect with nature - is a real thing. If you’re feeling the blues because you’ve been stuck indoors, buy yourself some life. A bunch of fresh eucalyptus for the shower can turn a mundane task into a spa-like sensory experience as the steam releases the oils.

Alternatively, a potted plant like a Snake Plant or a Peace Lily is a low-maintenance way to improve air quality and give you a small sense of purpose. Watching something grow, even if it’s just a new leaf unfolding on your desk, is a quiet but persistent reminder of resilience.

Bloom & Wild The Peace Lily Plant © Bloom & Wild £33 AT BLOOM & WILD UK

The 'Analog' Escape

When we feel low, we often fall into the "doom-scroll" trap, looking at screens that only make us feel more disconnected. Combat this by buying something analog. A high-quality, thick-papered journal and a pen that glides perfectly can turn venting into chronicling.

If writing feels like too much effort, consider a beautiful coffee table book. Whether it’s about 1970s fashion, National Parks, or interior design, flipping through high-quality physical images provides a level of focus and mental rest that digital images simply cannot match. It’s an invitation to slow down.

Ritualistic Beauty

When you have the blues, basic hygiene can sometimes feel like a chore. Flip the script by turning your bathroom into a "lab" of self-care. Buy a decadent bath milk - something with magnesium salts to soothe aching muscles and promote better sleep.

Self Care Moisturising

Taking ten minutes to massage a rich cream into your skin is a grounding, meditative act. Whether you opt for a luxury face moisturiser or you prefer a budget beauty buy, either option will force you to pause and requires ten minutes of stillness.

The Tactile Comfort of Body Oil

While a face mask offers a moment of stillness, a high-quality body oil offers a moment of reconnection. When you’re feeling disconnected or "blue," the simple act of massaging a rich oil onto your body post-shower can be incredibly grounding.

Look for oils infused with maximum skin-softening benefits, but pay attention to the aromatic profile too. An oil with notes of vanilla can provide a sense of "earthing" that lotions often lack. It’s a slow, deliberate form of self-care that forces you to be present in your own body, leaving you literally and metaphorically glowing.

The Gift of 'Future Joy'

Sometimes the blues stem from a feeling of stagnation. To counter this, buy yourself a "future" experience. This could be a ticket to a gallery exhibition three weeks away, a credit for an online pottery class, or even a specialised cookbook for a cuisine you’ve always wanted to master. By putting something on the calendar, you are giving yourself a "hook" to look forward to, which is a proven way to combat the lethargy of a low mood.

Two Hour Cookery Class at the Jamie Oliver Cookery School © Virgin Experience Days £75 AT VIRGIN EXPERIENCE DAYS UK

7. Edible Comfort

Finally, never underestimate the power of high-quality nourishment. We aren't talking about "emotional eating" in a negative sense, but rather the joy of a high quality treat. A tin of loose-leaf Earl Grey, a box of hand-painted truffles, hot chocolate or a jar of expensive Manuka honey for your morning toast. These are small, daily luxuries that remind you that life still has sweetness, even on the blue days. My personal favourite has to be Hotel Chocolat's Salted Caramel Chocolate - it brightens up the most grey days.

Editor's Verdict

In the end, the best thing to buy yourself isn't about the price tag; it’s about the intention. It’s the act of pausing, acknowledging that you’re having a hard time, and choosing something that brings a moment of light into the room. Whether it's a £5 bunch of flowers from the shop or a luxury candle, if it makes the day feel 1% easier, it's worth it.