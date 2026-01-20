Cat Deeley proves butter yellow is going nowhere - and gives us the lowdown on how to wear it

Blue Monday has officially been and gone, so it's time to embrace colour and live joyfully through your fashion - a la Cat Deeley, who swapped neutrals and greys for something altogether sunnier.

Proving the butter yellow trend of 2025 is going nowhere, Cat chose a classic crew neck butter yellow jumper for her presenting duties on Tuesday's This Morning.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley wore a butter yellow knit on This Morning, Tuesday January 20.

The 49-year-old chose a high street crew neck for presenting duties.

She wore the sunny jumper with light wash jeans and suede accessories.

The TV presenter wore a yellow sweater from Zara, which has now sold out, but since the butter yellow palette is no longer a trend, but a high street stalwart, there's plenty of lookalikes.

Presenting This Morning on Tuesday 20 January, Cat styled the knit with a pair of light wash denim flares. What really elevates Cat's look is the accessories; she kept the tone of her outfit lighter, with a tan suede belt and matching ankle boots.

© Instagram Cat beams in a butter yellow jumper

The network's stylist, Rachel Hughes, made a stylish choice by keeping everything in a similar tone. The lighter shades work together for a sunny, springy vibe.

Since Cat's jumper has sold out, I tracked down a similar version at H&M for a purse-friendly £17.99. The H&M jumper has a similar look, with crew neckline and slim sleeves. It's currently available in sizes XXS - XL.

As Leanne Bayley, HELLO's Director of Commerce, commented on butter yellow: "Yellow is often seen as a challenging colour to style, but the buttery shade we're talking about here is more versatile than you think. Soft pastel yellows will work with just about any colour in your wardrobe - elevate the look by opting for a pair of metallic or nude heels and a matching bag for a stylish finish."

How to style butter yellow

Cat's jumper is proof that yellow is still on trend. Here's how to wear it:

With neutrals: Butter yellow and pale shades look super chic; try wearing with white jeans or trousers, or beige.

Butter yellow and pale shades look super chic; try wearing with white jeans or trousers, or beige. With denim: I love the light-wash look, but add a dark denim and you've got an instantly smart outfit. A butter yellow shirt and indigo denim is a match made in heaven.

I love the light-wash look, but add a dark denim and you've got an instantly smart outfit. A butter yellow shirt and indigo denim is a match made in heaven. For the office: Treat butter yellow as you would a beige, or white. Add gold jewellery to elevate it further.

More butter yellow jumpers

Not surprisingly, oversized and Fair Isle jumpers are a mainstay on the high street and I've tracked down a number of lookalikes of Cat's jumper, all under £60.

Head to M&S and you'll find this stunning fluffy version, with a fuzzy finish, round neck and ribbed trims. It's priced at £36, but looks far more expensive thanks to the mohair-look.

CLOSE MATCH: Marks & Spencer Fluffy Jumper © M&S £36 AT MARKS & SPENCER

New Look have an affordable butter yellow jumper, priced at £17.99. It's a longer length, so great for wearing loose over trousers and skirts, or layering over a dress.