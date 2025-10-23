Allison Janney, 65, looks incredible on Palm Royale and this is her under-eye secret

Palm Royale, the fun and frivolous Apple TV+ original series is back for a second season. If you didn't catch season one, make it your weekend viewing because it's brilliant. With Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin and Kaia Gerber back for season two, it's bound to be as hilarious and madcap as season one.

And Allison Janney has been working extra hard on the talk show circuit as she's busy repping not just Palm Royale, but political thriller The Diplomat which is back for season three. And how does the 65-year-old look so fresh? I trawled through her Instagram to find out - and ding, found out her secret.

© Getty Allison Janney looked incredible on a recent outing in NYC

The Oscar-winning actress is no stranger to showing her go-to beauty essentials, but it was her love of the SilcSkin Silicone Eye Pads that had me sitting up and taking notice. She posted on her grid while pictured with a box of the eye patches: "These pads are making my skin look and feel amazing!!!"

With all the traveling, late nights and early call times this woman does, these anti-ageing under-eye masks clearly work as she looks incredible.

So what's the deal with the SilcSkin Silicone Eye Pads? And why does Allison love them so much?

According to the brand, they're medical-grade silicone eye pads to help with puffiness, crepiness, and dark circles caused by aging, sun exposure, and sleeping on the side. They're designed to be worn for either 10-minutes after applying your eye product, which the patches help to absorb further into the skin, or wear overnight without product; what sets these apart from other under eye patches is that they're reusable. Wash after use, and they're ready to go again for the next wear.

SilcSkin Silicone Reusable Eye Pads

The brand suggests they can be reused around 20 times, so the cost per wear is pennies.

© Apple TV+ Allison Janney plays Evelyn Rollins, the head of the social circle of ladies in Palm Royale

What are verified shoppers saying about SilcSkin Silicone Eye Pads?

"They do work," reads one review. "I have used them for the past month or so for compression wrinkles (side sleeping). My eyes look a lot better, more smoothed out where there were compression marks from sleeping on my side."

Another called them a "game changing fine line treatment" and explained that if you look after the pads, they can be reused many more times than expected. Users suggest washing them with Dr Bronner's Liquid Soap, and leaving to dry sticky side up.

Another simply wrote: "These stick well and works great. Love these! Easy on and easy off."