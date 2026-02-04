Forget neutrals, Lisa Snowdon's red hot cardigan is perfect for early spring

When it comes to spring dressing, it can be hard to shake off the greys, blacks and blues but Lisa Snowdon is a great example of how to inject a shot of colour into your wardrobe, whatever the weather.

The 53-year-old model and TV presenter wore a red cable knit cardigan to present a fashion segment on Tuesday's edition of This Morning.

GET THE LOOK Lisa Snowdon wore a red Rixo Maurya Knitted Cardigan

The red knit had luxurious gold buttons and a cable knit design.

If you love a hit of red, but your budget is lower, try this Debenhams Cable Knit Red Cardigan, £26

Lisa's cardigan is proof that even the humble knit can be chic. It comes in a bright, bold red with a cable knit design running through. The cardigan features gold-coloured buttons down the front, with two front pockets and two faux pockets for a playful, unique twist on the classic knit.

© Instagram Lisa looked vibrant in red on This Morning

What makes this cardigan even cuter is the anchor-design embossed on the gold buttons. It's giving nautical with a vintage twist.

Available in UK sizes 6-20, it retails for £295 so it's on the more expensive side for a cardigan, but the composition includes 50% wool so it's a really cosy, classic buy.

Lisa showed how a classic cardigan can elevate a jeans and boots outfits. Teaming her cardigan with mid-rinse blue denim flares from River Island, she added a pair of mink-coloured suede pointed boots from Marks & Spencer to amp up the look. Suede boots are great to ease you into spring, swapping the chunky, black boots of winter for something lighter and lower-profile.

Red of course is a great colour to wear to boost your confidence too. It does of course add a vibrant splash of colour to your wardrobe staples, and is ideal for injecting a little brightness during the cold days of spring.

Get The Look For Less

Red cardigans are as timeless a buy as a grey, black or cream version. The key to elevating yours is to look for one with gold, or metallic, buttons which instantly elevate. I found a similar version to Lisa's at Debenhams; the retailer's version also features a cable knit, and gold buttons, and has similar front pockets.

CLOSE MATCH: Debenhams Button-Up Knitted Cardigan © Debenhams £25.81 AT DEBENHAMS

Or for a fluffier version, try Phase Eight's Jade Cardigan, blended with mohair for a more tactile look. It also features gold, shiny buttons and a crew neckline. It's currently reduced to £59, having been discounted from £89.