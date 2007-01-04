LAID BACK BRIAN AND DELTA LAP UP THE AUSSIE LIFESTYLE

Strolling arm in arm in the sunshine singer Brian McFadden and his girlfriend Delta Goodrem looked the picture of contentment as they wandered through the Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo.

Article continues below...

ADVERTISING

Casual in jeans and flip-flops, the loved-up duo only had eyes for each other as they explored the popular waterside district. The couple, who celebrated an early Christmas with Brian's family and children in Ireland, jetted into Delta's native Australia to sing a duet at a star-studded carol concert in Melbourne on Christmas Eve. And they're said to be considering making the move Down Under a more permenant affair after spending the last few years living together in New York.



"I think it's time I came back home," says Delta, who moved overseas because she felt she'd been over-exposed in Australia. "Everything happened in such a short space of time. It was very busy and very crazy, all within a space of three years," she explains, referring to her Neighbours role, singing success and cancer battle.



If they do decide to base themselves in Oz, the popular songstress and her talented Irish beau may even consider the exclusive suburb through which they were strolling as a potential new home. Existing residents include Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe, who splashed out on a £5 million penthouse on the wharf with spectacular views over Sydney harbour.



And the area, which lies just a short walk from the bright lights of Sydney city centre, is becoming increasingly popular for its historic charm and fine dining. Local eateries include Harry's Cafe de Wheels, a local institution whose legendary pies draw people from all over Sydney. The Cafe, which started out selling pies to American sailors during World War II, is a great place to refuel after a night spent exploring the city's numerous bars and clubs.