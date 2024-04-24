How to have the ultimate girls' trip to Palm Beach as approved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicky Hilton

With residents like the Peltz family, Tommy Hilfiger and Bill Gates, Palm Beach in Florida has been a sought-after destination for celebrities alike for generations.

The lavish location has gone down in history as the home of the first-ever private members club, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that I left my recent trip there feeling every inch an A-lister.

My trip to Palm Beach truly left me feeling like an A-lister

The sun-soaked pink-paved paradise is the epitome of luxury, no seriously…Sylvester Stallone quite literally drove past in his blacked-out Jeep. That moment, quite frankly, epitomised the entire holiday and I'm now convinced that when I one day win the lottery, you will find me on the beach with a pina colada in hand looking out at the crystal-blue water by the Worth Avenue clock tower.

The iconic clock tower boats incredible views of the Atlantic Ocean

So, if you want recommendations for the ultimate girls' trip, keep reading because I am about to share Palm Beach’s best-kept secrets. You can thank me later.

Where to stay

A Gwenyth Paltrow-approved hotel

As we battled the Miami traffic at god-knows-what hour in the evening after a 10-hour flight, I had no idea what was in store for me when I arrived at The Colony Hotel.

Inspired by the glamour of 1970s Palm Beach, the iconic hotel is covered in pink tropical handpainted wallpaper, vibrant green palm tree-themed carpet and pink pin-stripped ceiling.

© The Colony Hotel Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicky Hilton have visited the hotel

When I first stepped in, I was hit by the most beautiful scent that I later found out was a bespoke smell - and of course, I had to leave with a candle so I could transport myself back to my hotel of dreams from my one bedroom flat in North West London.

After learning about the history of the town, The Colony felt quintessentially Palm Beach and therefore if you only stay in one place, in my opinion, it would have to be here.

Everything about my stay transported me into the decadent history of the location. From the pin-striped beach beds and scalloped-edged umbrellas to the individually themed private villas that have been used by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow to host Goop events and Nicky Hilton, who stepped through the doors just weeks ago. Not to mention, The Colony's former Golden Age guests including Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and John Lenon.

The only thing I felt could be improved, would be the bathrooms, as the shower in my 'Pink Paradise' room was in the bath but other than that I'd say everything else was close to perfect. Trust me if you're looking for the most Instagrammable spot in Palm Beach, this is it!

© CARMEL BRANTLEYrr@2022 The interiors are quintissentially Palm Beach

The Boca Raton

My second luxury accommodation was a suite inside The Boca Raton. The antithesis of our previous stay, everything about The Boca Raton was slick and contemporary. It would be perfect for a romantic stay with your partner, or even somewhere you could bring your family due to the incredible amount of amenities. It felt like its own little Island complete with its own golf course, beach club and 12 restaurants to choose from.

I stayed in an incredible suite of floor 20 of the fabulous pink tower

I stayed in a new section of the hotel, inside one of their tower suites situated in their pale pink tower that features 224 suites in total. This of course came with impeccable views of the resort as well as sunrise and sunset. The room was huge and the spacious stone shower was one of the highlights for me.

Where to eat

One thing you will not have to worry about is falling short of places to eat in Palm Beach. As a coeliac, travelling always comes with the fear that wherever I go won't be able to cater for my allergy, but I should not have been worried, I ate like an absolute queen and everyone could not have been more accommodating.

Brunch at The Breakers

I tried so many fabulous restaurants, but one of the main highlights has to be brunch at The Breakers, the iconic hotel resort that much like the Boca Raton felt like it turned on its own axis.

© Rodrigo Varela Every Sunday the circle room is transformed for a decadent brunch

Every Sunday their glorious circle room is taken over by a food extravaganza. Those without allergies had the pick of a lobster counter, made-to-order omelettes, sushi, steak, pancakes and waffles. Mine was incredibly similar, I just had the management bring my food from the kitchen to avoid cross-contamination

Glamorous eats

Brunch at The Breakers wasn't the only stand-out, and what I will say is that glamour is always on the menu when dining in Palm Beach, which is one of the reasons it would make for such a brilliant girls' trip location.

Swifty's at The Colony couldn't be a more beautiful place to dine

If you're looking for a stunning Al Fresco dinner head to Swifty's located inside The Colony, which boasts verdant scenery dressed in fairy lights. Le Bilboquet on Worth Avenue for a cosy but exceptionally high-quality French-inspired feast. Japanese Bocce Club at The Boca Raton is the perfect dinner before a round of Spicy Margaritas, and Corvina Seafood Grill is a more causal location perfect for after a day of shopping.

Head to Le Bilboquet for an Italian feast

What to do

Spa treatments

My spa experience in Palm Beach was like nothing I have ever known, and out of all the things I experienced on the holiday made me feel like I was in the world of ultimate luxury.

The Ritual Spa treatment at the Spa Palmera

First, to really unwind like an A-lister, I enjoyed a massage during my stay at The Colony, with their in-residence spa partner, Naturopathica. The treatment was excellent leaving me feeling, refreshed and relaxed. The only downside was that there was no separate spa area, the massage beds were set up in another hotel room but that didn't take away from the treatment itself.

My second spa experience was the 'ritual bath' at The Boca Raton, in their in-house spa, Spa Palmera. The treatment was on another level. In a private room, we each had an individual bath with our names on. After being covered in rose petals and treated to a refreshing sorbet whilst soaking in the tub, it was time to be blasted by a variety of jets and taps, before unwinding in a jacuzzi and snacking on fresh orange slices - heaven!

Shopping

You cannot come to Palm Beach and not be tempted by the shopping. The famed Worth Avenue was covered in fashion inspiration, not just from the Saks Fifth Avenue window but by the high net-worth individuals who frequented the iconic road in full Palm Beach-chic.

Worth Avenue was full of fashion inspiration!

I also headed to The Tower Centre at The Boca Raton, a sprawling mall that had an expansive list of luxury shops and everything in between, from Versace to Lulu Lemon to Bloomingdales to Sephora.

Beach Clubs

Booking into a beach club is a very glamorous way to make the most of the glittering Atlantic Ocean. I headed to the Boca Raton Beach Club, where I relaxed on a beige sun bed covered by a matching umbrella.

I had the most glamorous Beach Club

I sadly didn't have time to experience The Colony's beach set-up, but it's certainly worth doing if you have time. Someone from the hotel will drive you down to the waterfront in a pink buggy and mimic the gorgeous umbrella set-up they have surrounding their pool, complete with a Colony-themed cooler to keep your drinks chilled - talk about glamour!

Excursions

I was pleasantly surprised with how many excursions and activities were on offer during my visit. I love learning about the history of the place I'm staying so when I learned I was going to be paying a visit to the home of Palm Beach's founding father Henry Flagler I was elated - a definite recommendation.

On the same note, a walking tour of Worth Avenue with local celebrity Rick Rose is an absolute must.

I also got to watch Saltburn inside the IPIC cinema at Mizner Park. As I watched, I relaxed back on a reclinable chair wrapped in a blanket and indulged on the delicious pizza and Caesar salad - certainly, a must-do if the soaring temperatures are getting too much!