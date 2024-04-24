Cristiano Ronaldo poses alongside bikini-clad girlfriend Georgina following suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted living it up alongside his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday in photos from their lavish family holiday.

The couple of eight years are currently enjoying a luxury beach holiday in a mystery location with their five children Cristiano Jnr, 13, twins Eva and Mateo, six, Alana Martina, six, and two-year-old Bella. The footballer has never disclosed the identity of Cristiano Jnr's mother and welcomed the twins months after he met his now partner via a surrogate.

Cristiano and Georgina looked so relaxed

Taking to his Instagram account, Cristian, 39, shared a slew of photos on his Instagram account the first of which was him enjoying a juice with his beloved whilst they relaxed inside a sauna.

"Happiness," he penned in the caption, alongside a red love heart emoji. Georgina looked so glamorous rocking sleek black swimwear as she beamed for the camera.

Cristiano with his daughters Eva and Alana

Other moments from the trip so far saw Cristiano in the sea with two of his young daughters Eva and Alana as well as a sweet photo alongside Georgina and Bella enjoying the crystal clear blue waters.

The football star was also pictured with his Bella alighting the aeroplane. The infant looked so adorable carrying a doll with a pink dummy in her mouth.

Cristano and Georgina with their young daughter Bella

The trip comes weeks after Cristiano was suspended for one match and fined for "provoking" fans in a Saudi Pro League game.

In footage from the game, the football star was seen taking in the chanting from the opposing Al-Shabab fans before making an inappropriate thrusting gesture at the spectators.

The couple's youngest daughter Bella looked so adorable with her dad

Following the incident, according to CNN, Cristiano was suspended and ordered to pay around $2,666 (10,000 riyals) to the SAFF and an additional $5,333 (20,000 riyals) to Al-Shabab for complaint filing fees.

The incident doesn't appear to have dampened his holiday spirit as Cristiano couldn't have looked more content alongside his adoring girlfriend and their children.

The couple met in 2016 when the soccer star walked into the Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodriguez was working at the time.