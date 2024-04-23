Robin Roberts reflects on time away from GMA in bittersweet post

Robin Roberts has been enjoying her time away from the hustle and bustle of New York – and shared a reflective moment with followers following her return to the city.

The news anchor has spent the past week in Key West, Florida, with wife Amber and their pet dog Lukas, and took to social media to recall the chance she had been given to "reflect and recharge".

"Wonderful way to wrap up our time in Key West…glorious sunrise. Grateful for [the] chance to reflect and recharge. Will be rarin’ to go again tomorrow morning on @goodmorningamerica," she captioned a post that featured a gorgeous orange sunrise over the ocean.

The post was shared on Monday April 22, and on Tuesday April 23 fans saw her back on the small screen as she was joined by Zendaya and Josh O'Connor as they promoted their new film Challengers.

Robin had been absent from Good Morning America this past week, and previously revealed to fans that she had taken time to travel to Key West in Florida with Amber for a relaxing getaway. The news anchor took to Instagram to post a sweet video of her riding her bicycle to the tennis courts from their property, with the sun shining high in the blue skies above.

"One of the joys of being in our happy place…riding my bike to the courts….my kind of commute!" Robin captioned the video, which saw her speaking to Amber to wish her following a "wonderful Wednesday".

"Heading off to the courts, wishing you all a wonderful Wednesday, right sweet Amber?" said Robin, as she rang her bike's bell and cycled off down the road. Robin was wearing a pink tennis skirt and white tee, with her tennis racket over her shoulder in its bag.

Amber and Robin also took their pet dog Lukas with them to Florida, and Robin shared a series of videos on Stories that revealed Lukas was riding in the bike's front basket on their day out. Lukas also has his own Instagram account, and Amber and Robin posted a snap of Lukas sitting on the beach three days ago, which read: "Why don’t we live here?"

Robin and Amber call Key West their 'happy place" and spent time in the beach community in the south of Florida after they wed in September 2023. They tied the knot in September in a fairytale wedding held in Connecticut; the ceremony was held in the backyard of their home, with the couple joined by their family and closest friends, including David Muir, Deborah Roberts and Al Roker, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth, Ginger Zee, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Sam Champion.

Following her wedding, Robin took a week off GMA to go on her honeymoon, jetting off to the idyllic island nation of Curaçao, located off the coast of Aruba and Venezuela.

© Shutterstock Robin Roberts and Amber Laign at the White House in 2022

Weeks later they were back in Florida, with Robin sharing a picture of Lukas in her bike basket, writing: "Celebrating one month of marital bliss in our happy place with @lil_man_lukas. #sundayserenity."

Robin and Amber met in September 2005 after being set up on a blind date – but their love story almost ended before it started as they both considered canceling the date.

"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel... twice," wrote Robin on social media in 2020. "Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life."