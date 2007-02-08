Princess Mary has been enjoying a birthday break in Verbier with her husband Frederik and their 15-month-old son
Christian will soon have a playmate to join him on the slopes as mum Mary is due to give birth in early May
Christian, now 15-months-old, stole the show during a family photo-call as he smiled and waved for the photographers while wrapped up snugly in his snow suit. And, as always, Mary - who is expecting her second child in early May - cut a glamorous figure on the slopes with sunglasses perched on her newly bobbed hair and sporting a stylish powder-blue jacket.
They're not the only European royals to favour the chic ski resort. Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton have enjoyed holidays there - staying at a villa owned by friends and dining at celeb hangout Chez Dany, a mountain restaurant with stunning views. And Wills has apparently found an alpine version of South Kensington nightspot Boujis in trendy Verbier nightspot Farm Club, where he's has been known to hit the dancefloor alongside the Sloane set.
Known for its challenging slopes, beautiful scenery and popular après-ski scene, Verbier attracts a host of celebrities as well as royalty. Diana Ross has a chalet there and Brit crooner James Blunt has also snapped up a property in the neighbourhood.