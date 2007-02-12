Dutch royals enjoy family fun in Austria



The doting 69-year-old grandmother was on hand to look after the youngest member of the family, little Leonore - daughter of Prince Constatijn - who was born last June. Leonore's cousins Princess Catharina-Amalia, three, and Princess Alexia, one, meanwhile, were enjoying plenty of love and attention from parents Crown Princess Maxima and her husband Crown Prince Willem-Alexander.



Argentinean-born Maxima, who is expecting her third child, was on typically vibrant form during a family photocall, and there was no mistaking the strong motherly bond she has with her girls. The holiday is a chance for her to enjoy some down-time with her young brood before the newest addition to the family makes an appearance in the second-half of April.



Beautiful Lech, one of Europe's top ski destinations, is a popular choice with ski-loving royals - the late Princess Diana used to go every winter. One of five main ski villages in the Alps' Arlberg mountains, the resort - which is home to four Olympic ski champions - offers a broad range of on-piste activities in a picture-postcard environment, as well as a buzzing apres-ski scene.