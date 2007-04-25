Flavio treats beautiful fiancée to colourful Spanish break

Elisabetta and her multi-millionaire Italian beau soak up the sun during their break in Marbella

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

Yacht owners like Flavio often moor their vessel in Puerto Banus near Marbella during the winter and spring months to enjoy the balmy weather, making the surrounding bars and cafes ideal places to people watch

Photo: © Getty Images

The pair have also taken in Seville's famous feria, where Spaniards parade on horseback through the city in traditional costume

Photo: © Getty Images