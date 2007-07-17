Cornwall-bound Amy ensures she has a good hair day

The London-born singer made herself at home on a platform at Paddington Station this week as she sorted out her hair before journeying to Cornwall
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Amy was heading to the south west to top the bill at the Eden Sessions on Tuesday
Photo: © Rex
The Eden Project is a key attraction, boasting the world's largest greenhouse and an incredible array of tropical plants from all over the globe
If the jazz star fancies some sea air she could take in the golden beaches of Newquay and watch the surfing action. In town there's also a selection of hip clubs like the Koola Bar
17 JULY 2007
Amy, who was accompanied by new husband Blake Fielder, is Tuesday's sell-out headline act. Other talents appearing at the Cornish Biomes include Lily Allen and the Pet Shop Boys. James Morrison and Rufus Wainwright have already entertained the crowds.
While the 23-year-old's in town she may want to take time to explore the Eden Project with its incredible collection of horticultural wonders. The Humid Tropics Biome reproduces the sights and smells of the rainforest in the world's largest greenhouse, while the Warm Temperature dome, with its orange and lemon trees and olive groves, transports visitors to South Africa and California.
Cornwall, on England's south west coast, is of course a favourite spot not only for surfers who flock to the beaches of Newquay but for the rich, famous and royal - including Princes William and Harry, who hang out in trendy Rock. Pierce Brosnan, Claudia Schiffer and Kate Winslet, meanwhile, have all stayed at the exclusive Tresanton hotel in pretty, harbourside St Mawes.
And celebrity chef Rick Stein has set up camp in the charming fishing village of Padstow where he runs several seafood eateries. As well as stunning beaches and fabulous food, Cornwall also boasts historic landmarks such as the medieval Tintagel Castle associated with the legend of King Arthur.