Justin wraps world tour in spectacular style in Abu Dhabi

After 18 months on the road the Sexyback singer brought his world tour to a close in the United Arab Emirates capital
The location for the special concert was Abu Dhabi's lavish Emirates Palace Hotel, which had a 15,000-seat venue erected in its grounds to accommodate the audience
Featuring 114 domes, soaring marble pillars, over 1,000 crystal chandeliers and halls as wide as avenues the fairytale-like structure is one of the location's most popular visitor attractions
With blue skies all year round, stretches of sandy beachfront, romantic red desert dunes and a cosmopolitan city feel, Abu Dhabi has no shortage of attractions for foreign visitors
11 DECEMBER 2007
Taking centre stage at the city's lavish Emirates Palace hotel, with his actress girlfriend Jessica Biel and his mum watching from the front row, the 26-year-old musician entertained a capacity crowd with an energetic, two-hour show of hits, including Cry Me A River and Senorita.
Some 15,000 fans had gathered at the impressive beach-side hotel, which had been specially adapted for the concert. Featuring 114 domes, soaring marble pillars, over 1,000 crystal chandeliers, and halls as wide as avenues, the Emirates Palace hotel is one of the location's most popular visitor attractions. And Justin and his girlfriend made the most of the fairytale property, staying in the presidential suite and spending the day before the concert chilling out by the pool.
The SexyBack singer's first visit to the city certainly seems to have had an impact. He was so impressed with what he found there during his trip he's invested in land in the city. "I have never seen anything so marvellous," he told HELLO!. "We watched the sunset over a huge body of water - it was amazing."
With blue skies all year round, stretches of sandy beachfront, romantic red desert dunes, and a cosmopolitan city feel, it's easy to see Abu Dhabi's appeal.
Visitors can enjoy the city's 18 spacious and well-maintained green spaces, the most notable of which is the Capital Gardens. Just a short boat ride away is Futaisi Island, a picturesque eco-tourist resort off the coast which is home to gazelles, flamingos and eagles.
Equestrian fans, meanwhile, head for the Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, where on Wednesday nights visitors can watch free world-class polo matches between the nation's elite players.