Justin wraps world tour in spectacular style in Abu Dhabi

After 18 months on the road the Sexyback singer brought his world tour to a close in the United Arab Emirates capital

Photo: © Dave Hogan

Click on photos for gallery

The location for the special concert was Abu Dhabi's lavish Emirates Palace Hotel, which had a 15,000-seat venue erected in its grounds to accommodate the audience

Photo: © Dave Hogan

Featuring 114 domes, soaring marble pillars, over 1,000 crystal chandeliers and halls as wide as avenues the fairytale-like structure is one of the location's most popular visitor attractions

Photo: © Dave Hogan

With blue skies all year round, stretches of sandy beachfront, romantic red desert dunes and a cosmopolitan city feel, Abu Dhabi has no shortage of attractions for foreign visitors

Photo: © AFP