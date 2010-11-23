Trou aux Biches: tropical luxury and refinement in Mauritius Set on a long sandy beach on the lush northwest coast of the beautiful island of Mauritius, this legendary hotel for couples and honeymooners has recently undergone a renovation resulting in a fine balance of tropical elegance, modernity, comfort, privacy and luxury.

The hotel accommodation is in sumptuous harmony with the idyllic natural setting, the atmosphere is pleasant and friendly, there is a decidedly eco-friendly attitude all round... indeed, the resort is in perfect keeping with the principles that govern this Pacific paradise and that make it the perfect destination for an intimate escape with your partner, and an ideal honeymoon choice.



Despite the 333 suites and villas that range in size from 63 to 290 square metres, the resort manages to maintain a very personal touch. Everywhere there is light, space and beautiful views out over the sparkling water. There are family apartments, rooms of various sizes and categories – notable among which are the Beach Front Senior Suites right on the beach itself – as well as two- and three-bedroomed private villas with pool and private butler service that represent the epitome of luxury in Mauritius.



Comprising a series of thatched pavilions set among palm trees and exotic greenery, the five-star hotel's Spa by Clarins will put you in tune with nature as you enjoy one of the exclusive facial and body treatments, whether it's an individual massage for two or four hands, or one of the Oriental techniques that can release the all the built-up tensions of the body. If you fancy an open-air option, you can choose a massage in the shade or experience the magical atmosphere of peace and tranquillity offered by the pool – a perfect spot to appreciate the natural tropical elegance of the hotel.

The menus are varied – starting with a French base, to which international flavour trends and exotic touches from the island itself are added to create a fusion cuisine – and available in a number of different settings including L'Oasis Restaurant, overlooking the sea and specialising in international cuisine and “live cooking”, and Le Deck, which offers a more intimate setting.

The list of land and water activities offered at the Trou aux Biches is long and tempting. The ten kilometres of beach, the verdant garden surrounding the hotel and the ocean itself are all perfect backdrops for any number of sports including diving, water skiing, sailing, beach volleyball and tennis.

