Tawi Lodge, in harmony with nature in Kenya Set on a 6,000 acre private reserve, just five minutes from the Amboseli National Park, everything about this environmentally-conscious luxury lodge reminds you that you are in Africa.

Relaxing before dinner by the open fire, glorying in the mystery of starry nights, watching the sun set from the verandah or from one of the lodge's comfortable rooms, sipping a drink while watching elephants play in the mud at the foot of Kilimanjaro... there's a wide range of possible activities available, and each one is an new adventure and a unique experience in the natural world of the 'dark continent'.

Tawi Lodge is strategically located just five minutes from Kimana Gate, the eastern entrance to Amboseli National Park, home to a wide range of animals including elephant, buffalo, impala, lion, cheetah, hyena, giraffes, zebra and wildebeest. The Lodge is an eco-friendly operation that contributes to the harmonious development of the environment, local wildlife and the indigenous Masai people in the area between the protected parkland and the Chyulu Hills.

Each of the twelve individual cottages that comprise the Tawi Lodge accommodation has its own wooden verandah, and each offers spectacular views of Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. The great volcanic peak can even be seen while you take a relaxing bath in the tub in your en-suite bathroom! There is a careful balance throughout the complex of traditional local style and modern convenience .

In the evenings, guests can take a dip in the tree-shaded pool, relax with a massage, or enjoy the delicious cuisine seasoned with spices from the Swahili coast. And of course everything is accompanied by the magical sounds of Africa. New adventures are in store for the following day: an excursion to Kilimanjaro, or a drive in an open 4x4 to observe the many local birds and game.

