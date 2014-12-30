The 5 places the stars escape to for New Year's Eve

Celebrities do everything in style and ringing in the new year is no different. Most jet away for a much needed vacation, whether they are seeking snow in Aspen or sun in the Caribbean. One thing though remains the same — it is always done with luxury. HELLO! tracks down where the stars will be vacationing to ring in 2015.

St. Barts

When you want sunshine and exclusivity, only one place will do — St. Barts. During the holidays, there seems to be more famous people on the Caribbean island than non-famous people and it's easy to work out why. St. Barts only has a handful of small hotels including the Eden Rock. Others opt to rent a luxury villa or stay on a yacht.





The Eden Rock is the most famous and prestigious hotel on St. Barts



Stars including Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are regulars on the island. Beyonce has even performed on New Year's Eve at the Nikki Beach club in front of a crowd that included her husband, Jay Z, Usher, and Lindsay Lohan.

Miami

Stars invade Miami most weekends, but New Year's Eve is a particularly hot time to be there — and we don't just mean the weather. “The stars love Miami over New Year's as it’s the perfect combination of relaxation and partying in a luxurious environment," Jared Shapiro, editor-in-chief of Miami’s Ocean Drive tells HELLO!. "Locals always say ‘We live where you vacation’ and for a few days the whole world gets to experience that."

The stars escape to Miami for the beach and the parties





Celebrities including Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Fall Out Boy, Becky G. and Fifth Harmony are all flocking to the newly opened Thompson Miami Beach this year for Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution.

Aspen

If celebrities want to ski over the holiday, there’s only one place they go — Aspen. The Colorado town is a winter wonderland for snow sport enthusiasts or those who just want to drape themselves in glamorous furs and shop the designer stores.

Mariah is one of many celebrity fans of beautiful and exclusive Aspen



New Year’s fans of the luxury snow town include Mariah Carey, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Jack Nicholson and Antonio Banderas.

Tulum

Can Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore, Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon all be wrong? When these top actresses are looking for a rejuvenating break, they head to Tulum, Mexico.

The Amansala resort is set directly on the beautiful beach in Tulum



The powdery beaches mixed with the ancient ruins and rustic charm has especially made Tulum a hotspot among celebrities and the fashion pack during the holidays. When in town, many stars combine their beach time with healthy living at the Amansala resort, where they can opt for bootcamp and yoga classes on the beach.

Las Vegas

To really live it up for New Year's Eve, the stars jet to Sin City. Celebrities including Heidi Klum, Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian and Jenny McCarthy flock to the opulent Palazzo hotel and Venetian resort to enjoy the over-sized suites.

The facade of the Venetian hotel at night where the stars go to play



Among countless celebrity parties this New Year's Eve, Drake will be performing with DJ Politik at Marquee at the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

Whichever city is for you, there will definitely be some of Hollywood's elite out and about.