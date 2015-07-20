Ralph Lauren to Versace: 9 luxury hotels decorated by fashion designers By Mary Peffer

The fashion world goes on holiday too, so it only makes sense couture designers are often enlisted to weigh-in on the fantastic interiors at luxury hotels around the globe. From the runway to well-deserved time off, nine exclusive accommodations were elevated under the creative direction of Donatella Versace, Armani, Moschino, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Missoni, and more. Check out the desirable designer getaways for the stylish and savvy traveler below.





Palazzo Versace in Australia

What else do you expect but pure opulence from Donatella Versace’s Palazzo? Nestled between the beautiful Pacific Ocean and Gold Coast Broadwater, the hotel boasts spectacular architecture and custom furnishings. Amenities include the Aurora Spa Retreat, a 24-hour well-being center, private marina, Versace Boutique and event facilities. All rooms and suites are decorated with Versace furnishings, luxurious fabrics and floor to ceiling windows.

A room at Palazzo Versace clad with Versace fabrics Photo: palazzoversace.com





Hotel Missoni Kuwait

Colorful and full of character, the Hotel Missoni in Kuwait combines the design collaboration between the fashion house’s Rosita Missoni and superstar architect Matteo Thun. Missoni's trademark zig-zag and dot prints adorn the hotel's decór in a pastel palette that makes you feel right at home, if that home is kissed by Missoni.

One of the retro-styled rooms designed by Missoni Photo: tablethotels.com





Round Hill Hotel Rooms by Ralph Lauren

Jamaican hospitality haven, The Roundhill Hotel, is steeped in history and elegance. The property spans over 110-acres including ocean-front one and two balcony rooms designed by Ralph Lauren and tropical spa overlooking a private bay.

A Ralph Lauren Ocean Front Room Photo: roundhill.com





Armani Hotel Milan

Giorgio Armani’s Armani Hotel Milan is exactly what you would expect from the designer: sleek, modern, masculine and exclusive. The hotel is located in the chic Quadrilatero della Moda district in Milan, Italy. A personal lifestyle manager is assigned to each guest upon arrival to take you to the room, many of which contain a private cinema or gym. All rooms include exclusively Armani Casa furnishings and marble bathrooms.

A unique duplex suite with Armani furnishings Photo: milan.armanihotels.com





Le Bellechasse Saint-Germain

A petite Parisian hotel residing on a quiet street was designed wholly by French fashion designer and icon, Christian Lacroix, from the intimate rooms to the lush dining venues within. Walking distance to the renowned Louvre Museum, Invalides, Musée d’Orsay and Seine River, this makes for a fashionable tourist's dream come true.

The lavish breakfast room designed by Christian Lacroix Photo: booking.com





Maison Moschino

Maison Moschino is a unique, modern hotel designed by the fashion house’s creative team. Located near Milan's fashionable Corso Como street, each room features the Moschino fashion reinterpreted into bedroom furnishings. The Italian hotel is also home to a Moschino showroom, which includes personal shoppers and tours for guests upon request.

A guest room featuring a red dress adorned bedframe Photo: booking.com





Mayfair Schiaparelli Suite

The Mayfair London is known as a hotel with personality. The boutique destination boasts the iconic Schiaparelli suite, a fuchsia king-sized double bedroom featuring glamorous details like pony hair, leather, ornate trims and luxury fabrics throughout. The suite was named after Italian designer, Elsa Schiaparelli, known for both her affinity for retro flare and a long-standing rivalry with Coco Chanel.

The bedroom inside the Schiaparelli Suite Photo: themayfairsuites.com





Oscar de la Renta at Tortuga Bay

This luxury and exclusive resort in the Dominican Republic is a minimalist dream come true. Traditional décor adorns the hotel’s AAA Five Diamond Award winning rooms and several expansive villas. Take a walk to the private beach or dine at the Bamboo restaurant, designed by Oscar de la Renta himself.

Two-bedroom-suite designed by Oscar de la Renta Photo: tortugabayhotel.com





Claridge's Hotel

London's contemporary hotel Claridge's includes unique and individual interior designs throughout. Most notably the Third Floor Piano Suite, brought to life through marble fireplaces, geometric shapes, signature printed fabrics and one-of-a-kind furnishings all curated at the direction of fashion visionary, Diane von Furstenburg. Each suite also comes with a personal butler to honor all of your travel needs.

A bedroom inside the DVF designed Suite Photo: claridges.co.uk