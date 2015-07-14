Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher continue their romantic honeymoon in the legendary Napa valley

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis headed for the outdoors on their honeymoon, kicking off at California's Yosemite National Park. Now the couple have continued their roadtrip to the legendary area of Napa Valley to explore California's wine country.

Ashton and Mila are currently on honeymoon in California



The down-to-earth newlyweds, who have opted to take to the road for a romantic and low-key adventure together with their nine-month-old daughter Wyatt, have been travelling through the Golden State in a caravan, making a pit-stop for food supplies at trendy organic food market Whole Foods, according to Us Weekly.



Dotted with hundreds of world-renowned wineries and restaurants set amid rolling hills, Napa sees five million tourists a year visit for its wine and gourmet fame, making it the state's second most popular tourist destination after Disneyland.

The pair have opted for a roadtrip with their nine-month-old daughter Wyatt



According to reports, the That 70s Show co-stars made the most of the food offering, enjoying a Mexican feast at El Maguey – a down-to-earth grill that serves authentic Mexican cuisine – on their journey, which saw them visit Lodi, a city located in San Joaquin County.



Ashton, 37, and 31-year-old Mila celebrated their surprise wedding over the Fourth of July weekend in a secluded orchard on Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen in California, and they have been exploring the state since.

The couple kicked off their honeymoon in California's Yosemite National Park



The couple were spotted checking into the historic Ahwahnee Hotel which sits on a valley floor of Yosemite, which is located within California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, Entertainment Tonight reported.



The hotel, which dates back to 1927, boasts incredible views of the park's landmarks including Yosemite Falls and Glacier Point.

Pictured, the stunning views of the famous Yosemite



Family time is clearly on the agenda for the couple. After checking into their hotel the actor and actress were seen enjoying lunch with their daughter before heading to a field where they helped the tot practice walking while holding onto her proud dad's hands.