Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's $40,000-a-week Mexican villa

Gwyneth Paltrow escaped Los Angeles to enjoy an idyllic Mexican getaway with her boyfriend Brad Falchuk and her children Apple, eleven and nine-year-old Moses at the weekend. And no expense was spared for the stylish getaway in Punta Mita – which has become a favourite hotspot for the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Orlando Bloom and Vince Vaughn – with the celebrity couple opting to stay in a luxurious villa that comes with a price tag of $40,000, or approximately £28,000, a week.

Gwyneth, her boyfriend Brad and two children enjoyed a luxurious holiday in Mexico's Punta Mita



Anyone wishing to recreate the holiday can – the villa is available on Airbnb. Gwyneth herself was surprised at finding the gem on the holiday accommodation rental website, writing alongside a snap of herself and daughter Apple enjoying the sunset: "@airbnb who knew?? Such a beautiful trip. Adiós Vallarta. Hasta la próxima!"

The six-bedroom hideaway looks directly out onto the ocean and sandy beach



The Hollywood A-lister was seen enjoying a spot of sunbathing and a swim with her boyfriend, Glee creator, Brad, before returning to their stunning beachside residence, which is 40 miles north of Puerto Vallarta.



The dreamy villa features six bedrooms, two outdoor infinity pools, a home theatre and farm-to-table meals prepared by the estate chef. The home is structured around a grand dining room and living palapa, where guests can enjoy oceanfront seating and dine at a beautiful wooden dining table for 12. No doubt the yoga and fitness room was also put into good use by the health guru.

The stunning villa is listed on Airbnb for $40,000 a week



One of the main selling points of the residence is its location – there’s no need for transportation to the beach, as all you have to do is open the large bedroom doors and walk out onto the white sand. Gwyneth and Brad, who went public with their relationship in September, stayed in the master suite that features a king-sized bed and leads out onto an outdoor swimming pool, which boasts incredible ocean views.

The villa features two outdoor infinity pools that overlook the ocean