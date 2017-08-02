Loading the player...

Santa Claus is coming to Selfridges – 146 days early! Take a look inside the new Selfridges Christmas Shop

There are still 146 sleeps until Christmas, but if you fancy getting a head start on the festive shopping frenzy then you can already stock up on your decorations and gifts at the Selfridges Christmas shop! A Father Christmas officially opened the Oxford Street store's Christmas Shop on Monday, making it the first department store in the world to open a Christmas department in July.

The launch has been met with a mixed-reaction from shoppers, many of whom think it's "too early" to even be thinking about Christmas yet. However, speaking at the launch, Selfridges' Christmas and Home Buyer Eleanor Gregory insisted that the seasonal products have actually proved popular, especially with international customers who are looking for souvenirs to take home.

Selfridges Christmas Shop is officially open

The department on the fourth floor of Selfridges Oxford Street currently features a curated edit of Christmas decorations and gifts all themed around London, with the second phase of the entire festive range set to launch on 4 September. "We don't think it will ruin the Christmassy feel," Eleanor explained about their decision to launch the store in the summer, explaining that there has actually been a lot of demand for the seasonal products.

From Friday shoppers will also be able to get their fix of festive cuisine such as eggnog and Christmas cake, as the most requested Christmas food lines are also stocked in store. "This new extension to our usual offer is addressing this growing demand for convenience – domestic customers who love to Christmas shop very early in the year to get it wrapped and taken off their to-do list," Eleanor said. The food items have been specially selected for their long shelf life, so shoppers can rest assured that they'll still be edible by the time Christmas rolls around.

Will you be paying a visit to the Christmas Shop this summer?