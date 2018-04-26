Loading the player...

This is how you could take your kids away for free this summer

Families could save money on staycations and travel within the UK this summer, thanks to the return of British Airways' popular 'Kids Fly Free' scheme. The airline is offering free flights for children under the age of 12 when travelling with a full paying adult to a selection of UK airports from June through to November.

The scheme allows free tickets for up to two children per adult, even during the school holidays, making it an ideal way to enjoy a family trip without breaking the bank. The offer can be used as many times as you want and includes popular destinations including London and Edinburgh, along with Belfast and Newcastle, where families can visit local attractions such as museums and theme parks, and enjoy exploring some of the UK's most popular tourist destinations.

British Airways' 'Kids Fly Free' scheme is back for 2018

"We know it can be a struggle to keep the kids entertained over the summer holidays. Once one break from school finishes parents have to start turning their attention to the next one," Adam Daniels, British Airways' Chief Commercial Officer, said. "With so many fantastic tourist attractions and activities for kids across Britain, the offer also looks set to give UK tourism a boost by encouraging families to visit London, the North, Scotland and Northern Ireland for their holidays."

To take advantage of the offer, book your tickets before 13 May for travel between 1 June and 5 November 2018. Not only will this include the entire school summer holidays, but also the October half-term, so you can plan some fun family trips throughout the year.

The offer is valid throughout the summer holidays and October half-term

The airline has also opened a special family check-in zone at Heathrow's Terminal 5 to ensure your journey goes more smoothly, while free kids' menus at both Gordon Ramsay Plane Food and Huxleys Restaurant and Bar will ensure you save even more money on your next trip. Don't miss out!

