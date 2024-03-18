I revisited my wedding weekend with a magical Malvern Hills getaway

A memorable getaway to celebrate our first wedding anniversary was in order – and Elsie's Cottage was calling my name. Not only did the charmingly rural abode near Ledbury look like the pastoral dream personified, but it happened to be close to our Malvern wedding venue, making it the perfect mini-break destination for a suitably romantic occasion.

Nestled at the foot of the rolling Malvern Hills and surrounded by lush vegetation and magical woodland, Elsie's Cottage is every bit as idyllic as the photos suggest. We packed up for a two-night stay at the rustic retreat, which is so off-grid that we struggled to get back on it (quite literally, thanks to a train strike).

© Elsie's Cottage Elsie's Cottage is nestled at the foot of the rolling Malvern Hills

Remote retreat

If you're looking for somewhere to switch off and unwind, Elsie's is equipped for rest and relaxation. The beautiful two-bedroom abode is so hard to find that it has a special postcode and a lengthy instruction guide to facilitate access. I wouldn't recommend trying to find it in the dark – unfortunately, many (non-romantic) arguments were had – and you absolutely need a car to get there.

But once we'd bolted the front door, the cute and cosy cottage had everything we needed at our fingertips. The most striking thing about the Weekend Candy abode is how well-equipped it is. From a Smart TV to Bluetooth speakers, yoga mats, bird-watching books and binoculars, not to mention board games and foraging tips, guests' wide-ranging interests are well and truly covered. I wish I could say we made the most of the extensive offerings, including a sketchbook for the artistically minded, but it was the copious cocktail-making utensils and the generous stash of booze left for us that piqued our interest.

© Oliver Purvis The cute and cosy cottage had everything we needed at our fingertips

Elsie's has nature at the forefront of the design; the small space overlooks a large terrace complete with a fire pit, al fresco seating area, giant barbecue and pizza oven, plus a wood-fired hot tub. The view over the tiered, wild garden was unmatched for leisurely waking up to the sound of birds with a morning coffee. Our phones were barely touched over the weekend, and we enjoyed sitting outside in companionable silence.

The wood-fired hot tub was bliss, adding to the charm of the location as it bubbled away. Word of warning – it can get very hot, so make sure you follow the (incredibly detailed) guidebook's instructions to the letter to avoid being boiled alive. The twinkling, fairy light bedecked setting also boasts a wooden division to shield bathers from the nearby walking path, offering extra privacy.

© Oliver Purvis We we spoilt with incredible local produce and beautiful interiors

Inside, the property is just as well equipped, with a beautiful freestanding bathtub providing the perfect spot to unwind with a candlelit glass of wine. The kitchen is packed with every mod con you could want, without spoiling its country charm. The two bedrooms were adorably quaint (although the upstairs room wouldn't suit anyone with mobility issues), while the cosy living room became our main hub for the weekend with a roaring fire and a good book.

Local treasures

Malvern as an area means so much to us; it's where my husband's family hails from and we've shared many wonderful memories exploring the hills, including a morning hike with my father-in-law the day before our wedding, and countless dog walks with my sister-in-law.

© Oliver Purvis Elsie's has nature at the forefront of the design

But the real magic of Elsie's is bringing the love of the local area to guests. From the moment we stepped over the threshold, we were struck by the amazing regional produce awaiting us. A smorgasbord of incredible cheeses (including Hereford Hop, Perroche, Wigmore), cured meats, sausage and apple rolls, Scotch eggs, pear juice was laid out on the table – all locally sourced, fresh, and seriously moreish.

We barely touched our own food shop as the offering was so generous. The gooey chocolate brownies and delicious pastries made for the perfect mid-hike snack on the hills. I opted for the English breakfast package as a foodie extra: the locally farmed sausages and bacon were some of the best we've had.

© Oliver Purvis We cooed over the sumptuous furnishings (pictured: the upstairs bedroom)

Lovingly restored by couple Charlotte and Steve, the cottage champions local vendors in other ways too, from incorporating Malvern Stone walls to using Denby crockery and reclaimed furniture. After cooing over the sumptuous furnishings including a deep-set mustard sofa, pastel bedspreads and bohemian rugs, we were delighted to discover much of the decor hailed from nearby shops (shout out to my mother-in-law's favourite, Ceci Paolo).

Walking on the Malvern Hills

While we could quite easily have stayed locked away all weekend, we decided to take advantage of Elsie's hiking-friendly location on Ragged Stone Hill in the hamlet of White Leaved Oak. I was impressed with the amenities for walkers; from a stash of maps to binoculars for bird-watching and an array of flasks, it's set up for you to get up and go.

© Oliver Purvis My favourite spot - just add a glass of wine

After stocking up on supplies for the day ahead, we set out on a long hike over the Malvern Hills, ending up at the summit of British Camp. Having never walked the ridges from the southern side we weren't prepared for just how steep the path would be – with one of the steepest routes just metres from the front door of the property (it turns out having access to a map doesn't necessarily mean you'll check it properly). The views across the rolling hills over Eastnor Castle were unparalleled, and I loved seeing the familiar countryside in a new light.

After conquering the hills – and a couple of false turns – we made it to the top and managed to catch a glimpse of our wedding venue in the distance. It was a special moment and a reminder of the hike we'd embarked upon the day before our wedding, filled with pre-big day jitters.

© Elsie's Cottage Elsie's hiking-friendly location on Ragged Stone Hill means a walking path is right outside your door

One thing's for sure – two nights at Elsie's simply isn't long enough. We couldn't bear to leave (sadly, real life beckoned) and we left saying we'd be back to celebrate more anniversaries in the future.

DISCOVER: 14 of the most romantic hotels in the UK you'll want to take your true love to

Elsie's Cottage sleeps four in two bedrooms. Stays start from £440. Book your visit via weekendcandy.com.