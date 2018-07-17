Kris Jenner gives fans an access-all-areas peek on board Tommy Hilfiger's yacht This looks incredible

Kris Jenner is living her best life holidaying in Italy on board Tommy Hilfiger's yacht – and luckily for us, she's taking her fans along for the ride. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing photos from her Mediterranean getaway with boyfriend Corey Gamble, fashion designer Tommy and his wife Dee, on Instagram for her 20.9 million followers to see.

The photos have offered an access-all-areas glimpse at Tommy's luxurious yacht, which they are staying on while cruising off the coast of Capri. One photo showed a large wooden dining table set out on the deck for lunch, with unique side plates and napkins adorned with lobster motifs.

Kris Jenner has been sharing photos from on board Tommy Hilfiger's yacht

In the background cushioned seating lines the edges of the boat, topped with multiple cushions featuring the Tommy Hilfiger logo and signature colours of red, white and blue. Another offered a look at the group's freshly cooked lunch and a menu that revealed they had tucked into Greek salad, seared sesame seed tuna, grilled sardines with rocket, tomato and lemon, followed by langoustines with a selection of vegetables, all washed down with glasses of rosé wine. "Delish… #boatlife," Kris captioned the photo.

The mum-of-six enjoyed a lavish lunch on the yacht

While she's used to having a luxury lifestyle, even Kris admitted she had to pinch herself at the opportunity to holiday on board the lavish yacht. Posting a photo of the staircase that leads up to the deck, the mum-of-six wrote: "Stairway to heaven #flag @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfiger #pinchmyself."

Kris admitted she had to pinch herself on board the boat

While you couldn't blame the group for wanting to stay on their boat the entire time, it appears they have made it to dry land to venture around Capri. One photo showed the group dining at Conca Del Sogno, a beach club restaurant located in the village of Nerano on the Amalfi Coast. In another, Kris admired the array of pasta on display in a local shop, including one called "Sexy Pasta". We're not jealous at all…