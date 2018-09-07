What to do at Bicester Village: The best places to shop, dine and stay All you need to know about the shopping village

Since opening its doors in 1995, Bicester Village has earned a reputation for being the place to go for designer fashion and some amazing bargains. And with labels like Gucci, Prada, Armani and Dolce & Gabbana all in one ultra-chic shopping village, it's no wonder even high profile celebrities and royals like the Duchess of Cambridge have been spotted browsing the rails here. But it's not all about the shopping. Of course, most people come here to splash the cash, but when you need some time to think over that Kate Spade purchase or want to trawl through your new purchases while refuelling with a delicious meal or cocktail, there's also a huge selection of food and drink outlets, as well as some special pop-up events throughout the summer that will only heighten your experience.

What shops are at Bicester Village?

The store directory here reads like a who's-who of designer fashion. From Alexander McQueen to Zadig & Voltaire, you'll find it all here, with 160 stores offering great discounts on retail prices. However, if you don’t quite have the budget for high-end fashion, you'll find a few high street stores too; Levi's, Jack Wills, The White Company and others all have some great bargains to be had.

MORE: See the best things to do in London this weekend

Where to eat at Bicester Village:

Whether you need a hearty breakfast before a busy day of shopping or want to stop for a delicious lunch, afternoon tea or dinner, Café Wolseley is the place to go. This upmarket brasserie opened its doors earlier this summer, and gives diners a taste of fine European cuisine - just like its sister The Wolseley in London - but at more budget-friendly prices. The extensive menu features everything from eggs benedict to rib-eye steak, and we can vouch for the quality of the food - our lunch on a busy weekday was cooked to perfection and, combined with great service, was just what we needed after spending a few hours wandering around the shops.

What else is at Bicester Village?

This upmarket shopping village also hosts a number of seasonal events throughout the year, and if you get in quick you may still have time to see the summer pop-ups including the Secret Garden Terrace, a perfectly-styled space where you can sip on champagne or even pick up a Seedlip mocktail if you're the designated driver of the group.

MORE: Get travel inspiration with our need-to-know travel guides

Where to stay at Bicester Village:

Why not tie in your visit to Bicester Village with a trip to Oxford? The city is only around 25 minutes away via bus, and has a number of fabulous places to stay, including Malmaison Oxford. You'd be hard-pushed to find a better placed hotel in the city centre, and it has a fascinating history, too. This four-star hotel is located just a stone's throw from Oxford's main shopping centre and bars, and based within an old converted prison - which once served as the filming location for ITV drama Bad Girls and Hollywood blockbuster The Spy Game - adding true character and giving you a more luxurious way to spend the night behind bars.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.