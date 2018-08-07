Geri Horner enjoys birthday getaway with husband Christian and family The Spice Girls singer is on staycation with her family

Geri Horner celebrated her 46th birthday in style on Monday while on a staycation in Cornwall with her husband Christian and their children. The Spice Girls singer shared photos from her birthday getaway in St Ives, and with the beautiful beach and amazing weather you would never have guessed she was in the UK!

"Thank you all for my lovely birthday messages. Had a great day with the family!" Geri captioned one photo of herself on the balcony of her holiday accommodation, which has beautiful sea views. The birthday girl was joined by a group including Christian, her daughter Bluebell, son Monty and stepdaughter Olivia, with not just one but two birthday cakes.

The mum-of-two later shared a photo of herself, Christian and Monty in the sea, revealing they had spent her special day on the beach. "Best time at the beach today, love the English seaside," she wrote.

Geri and her family have been staying in St Ives, a town in Cornwall that is known for its surf beaches, beautiful scenery, and art scene – as home to one of four Tate galleries. As well as making the most of the summer weather on the beach, the group could take a stroll along the coast towards Land's End, or head to nearby Carbis Bay, which is a Blue Flag Award-winning beach.

The 46-year-old is not the only celebrity enjoying a break in Cornwall at the moment; Amanda Holden has also been spending time in Port Isaac with her family following the death of her grandmother Ethel. Kate Garraway also visited earlier in the summer for an active staycation, where they tried activities such as bodyboarding and cycling along the Camel Trail, an 18 mile trail which stretches through the Cornish countryside along a disused railway line between Wenfordbridge, Bodmin, Wadebridge and Padstow.

