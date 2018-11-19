Emma Willis just did this for the first time – and it looks so much fun The TV presenter is living the dream in the Maldives

Emma Willis tried something new during her family holiday in the Maldives on Sunday – parasailing! It appears The Voice presenter enjoyed the adrenaline-filled activity, as she shared a photo of herself strapped to a colourful parachute on Instagram, writing: “Woohooooooooo #firsttimer.”

Both Emma and her husband Matt appear to be enjoying all of the activities on offer at their luxurious holiday resort, but have also been making an effort to stay active, doing a couples’ workout next to the beach over the weekend. "The only things getting me through this sesh is the view, and tiramisu," Emma captioned a clip of them working out in unison.

Emma Willis went parasailing on holiday in the Maldives

Emma has been keeping fans updated with sweet snaps throughout the week, including a rare look at Matt with their son Ace, six, who she affectionately said was his dad’s "mini-me". The father and son appeared to be sharing a special moment as they strolled along the beach together hand-in-hand on Wednesday, both wearing matching swim shorts, with Ace wearing a sun hat while his dad wore a baseball cap. "Mini me. Minus the flaws…" Emma joked with her fans on Instagram.

Another photo posted by the TV presenter shows Matt in the swimming pool with their youngest-daughter Trixie-Grace, two, who was attempting to swim in the shallow water with arm bands on. "Totes thinking she can swim…" Emma captioned the rare photo of her toddler.

The TV presenter shared a sweet photo of husband Matt with their son Ace

Emma and Matt jetted away to the Kandima Maldives resort last week as a belated family holiday to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. The couple, who renewed their vows in a star-studded ceremony in July, appear to be staying in a luxury beach villa with its own swimming pool which would cost around £669 a night on an all-inclusive basis, or from £441 per night for bed and breakfast. They could also have chosen from different rooms including an overwater villa, or the honeymoon aqua pool villa, which has its own private deck, infinity pool and living room. Lucky them!

