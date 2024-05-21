Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's cousin Lady Marina Windsor poses for blissful sunset photo with rarely-pictured boyfriend
Lady Marina Windsor poses for blissful sunset photo with boyfriend on romantic getaway

Prince William and Prince Harry's third cousin enjoyed a holiday in Connemara, Ireland

Kate Thomas
Lifestyle Managing Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Lady Marina Windsor is enjoying a romantic trip to Connemara, West Ireland with her boyfriend Nico Macauley, sharing romantic photos of the beautiful County Galway landscape.

The 31-year-old events manager, who is the third cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, was pictured snuggled up to her cybersecurity worker beau as they posed on a clifftop against the setting sun.

Lady Marina Windsor posing in Connemara, Ireland with boyfriend Nico Macauley © Instagram
Marina embraced a boho chic look in a printed skirt, pastel cardigan, and suede ankle boots, while Nico went full country chic in a Barbour jacket, shirt, and jumper.

Other photographs showcased the natural beauty of the area, including rugged coastal paths, the wild Atlantic sea, and abundant wildlife.

There were also plenty of snaps of Connemaras in the wild, the famous breed of native pony that originates from the area.

Photo of two ponies on the hills in Connemara, West Ireland © Instagram
Marina – who is the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Eugenie's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II – captioned her Instagram post: "Beautiful adventures in incredible Connemara".

Lady Marina Windsor's passion for sustainability

Just like her eco-conscious younger sister Lady Amelia Windsor, Marina is "100 per cent" committed to sustainable fashion and making planet-conscious choices when it comes to travel.

Lady Marina Windsor holiday photos in Connemara, West Ireland © Instagram
Explaining her passion for the cause, she told HELLO!: "Fast fashion is incredibly destructive to our planet. I try to shop from charity shops, vintage shops, [and] sustainable brands, and often I borrow clothes off friends…. And just keeping things for longer and buying less stuff, less consumerism where possible."

Spending part of her Modern Languages university degree abroad in France and Brazil fostered her passion for travel.

Lady Marina Windsor holiday photos in Connemara, West Ireland showing hills and cattle © Instagram
"It's such a privilege to travel and to be able to see beautiful parts of the world and to see how amazing this planet is. And I think it encourages you even more to want to do something to protect the people, the animals, and the nature that exists on it," she said.

In turn, this love of travel led her to take an interest in Princess Eugenie's Blue Marine Foundation.

Her experience of swimming in bioluminescent plankton and enjoying the amazing nature of the Costa Verde, close to Rio de Janeiro, was a major factor in supporting the charity's mission.

Marina and Amelia Windsor seen in 2022 during a holiday to Cornwall© Instagram
INTERVIEW: Amelia Windsor reveals how she is using her platform to help push her favourite cause 

The organisation works tirelessly to restore the sea's health, protect vital marine habitats, and address overfishing.

