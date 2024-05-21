Lady Marina Windsor poses for blissful sunset photo with boyfriend on romantic getaway

Lady Marina Windsor is enjoying a romantic trip to Connemara, West Ireland with her boyfriend Nico Macauley, sharing romantic photos of the beautiful County Galway landscape.

The 31-year-old events manager, who is the third cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, was pictured snuggled up to her cybersecurity worker beau as they posed on a clifftop against the setting sun.

© Instagram Lady Marina Windsor is enjoying a romantic trip to Connemara, West Ireland with her boyfriend Nico Macauley

Marina embraced a boho chic look in a printed skirt, pastel cardigan, and suede ankle boots, while Nico went full country chic in a Barbour jacket, shirt, and jumper.

Other photographs showcased the natural beauty of the area, including rugged coastal paths, the wild Atlantic sea, and abundant wildlife.

There were also plenty of snaps of Connemaras in the wild, the famous breed of native pony that originates from the area.

© Instagram The Duke of Kent's granddaughter posted snaps of Connemara ponies in the wild

Marina – who is the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Eugenie's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II – captioned her Instagram post: "Beautiful adventures in incredible Connemara".

Lady Marina Windsor's passion for sustainability

Just like her eco-conscious younger sister Lady Amelia Windsor, Marina is "100 per cent" committed to sustainable fashion and making planet-conscious choices when it comes to travel.

© Instagram Photographs showcased the natural beauty of the area

Explaining her passion for the cause, she told HELLO!: "Fast fashion is incredibly destructive to our planet. I try to shop from charity shops, vintage shops, [and] sustainable brands, and often I borrow clothes off friends…. And just keeping things for longer and buying less stuff, less consumerism where possible."

Spending part of her Modern Languages university degree abroad in France and Brazil fostered her passion for travel.

© Instagram Lady Marina's love of travel has led her to take an interest in Princess Eugenie's Blue Marine Foundation

"It's such a privilege to travel and to be able to see beautiful parts of the world and to see how amazing this planet is. And I think it encourages you even more to want to do something to protect the people, the animals, and the nature that exists on it," she said.

In turn, this love of travel led her to take an interest in Princess Eugenie's Blue Marine Foundation.

Her experience of swimming in bioluminescent plankton and enjoying the amazing nature of the Costa Verde, close to Rio de Janeiro, was a major factor in supporting the charity's mission.

© Instagram Marina and Amelia Windsor seen in 2022 during a holiday to Cornwall

The organisation works tirelessly to restore the sea's health, protect vital marine habitats, and address overfishing.