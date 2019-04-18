Lorraine Kelly shares rare photos with husband Steve from dream Easter holiday The couple have been married since 1992

Lorraine Kelly has delighted fans by sharing some rare photos of her with her husband Steve Smith during their Easter holiday. The TV presenter has spent the break exploring Zambia and Botswana with her other half, and couldn’t resist sharing some photos from the dream trip on Instagram.

"Oh Africa – beautiful and heartbreaking. Cannot wait to see you again. Thank you #botswana #zambia #wildlifeconservation. We will be back soon. #blessed," Lorraine captioned a photo of herself and Steve at sunset, both clutching what appears to be a gin and tonic while they cuddle up for a photo.

Lorraine Kelly has shared rare photos with her husband Steve Smith

Another snap shows the pair in matching outfits during a day out on safari. "Thank you beautiful #botswana and #zambia for an incredible trip," Lorraine wrote, adding: "Close encounters with lion, elephant, leopard, rhino, cheetah, African wild dogs and even honey badgers. Generous and open hearted people. Loved camping. Can’t wait to return."

As well as sharing their envy over Lorraine’s incredible safari trip, many of the presenter’s followers loved getting a rare glimpse at her with Steve, who she has been married to since 1992 but often avoids the spotlight. "What a fabulous looking couple," one commented on the photo. "Beautiful couple," another wrote. "Love the happiness you are both showing," a third agreed.

The couple have been on safari in Zambia and Botswana

Lorraine will celebrate 27 years of marriage with her husband in 2019, and recently revealed that their move down south from Dundee has helped to make their bond even stronger than ever. Speaking to HELLO! ahead of the launch of Wayfair’s new spring advert, Lorraine said: "The biggest change is I don’t have to travel up and down all the time. It’s so lovely spending much more time together and Steve is a great cook. The house up there was just too big - we have really downsized - we got rid of lots of furniture and things. It’s perfect, really good. The fact we are together, and we can spend more time together is great, and also has meant we can get Angus, our little dog."

