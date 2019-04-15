Inside Elizabeth Hurley's incredible £650-a-night Indian holiday resort It's no holds barred luxury

If you follow Elizabeth Hurley on Instagram you'll know she's currently on a dreamy getaway to celebrate her son Damien's 17th birthday. You'll also probably have body envy (she's posted a bikini picture almost daily) as well as hotel envy. Yes, she's staying in one of the most exclusive hotels in India: The Ananda in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Rates for one room at the five-star property start at a staggering £660.00 per night. Each room comes with a walk-in wardrobe and private balcony and for those who can stretch to it, if you get a suite you'll actually get a private butler to cater to your every need. Justifying the punchy price tag, the facilities and grounds of the property are admittedly incredible. Set within sprawling private gardens, the outdoor pool is spacious with loungers sat all around. The spa is vast and features a steam room, sauna as well as a hydrotherapy area and therapists on site can give all sorts of treatments from Tibetan facials to Swedish massages. Of course there is also a state of the art gym for those who want to work out even when on vacation.

If you want to explore the surrounding area, the hotel is close to the spiritual town of Rishikesh which is actually the birthplace of yoga. No doubt Liz, who is a self-confessed yogi, will make the trip over her holiday as she has already documented that she's been enjoying some meditation practice at the hotel.

Looking the epitome of health, the 53-year-old actress has been busy uploading photographs of herself in her swimwear and she looks magnificent. Just looking at the pictures makes us want to book our next holiday pronto.