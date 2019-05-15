Victoria Beckham's £5000 detox holiday revealed She jetted to a 'medical resort'

Victoria Beckham whisked herself away for some R&R recently – and boy, did she go all out! The star uploaded some videos from her April trip to her Instagram Stories, revealing that she'd been for a week's retreat at the Lanserhof Tegernsee 'medical resort' in Munich, where guests are offered health-focused therapies and treatments amongst the stunning mountain scenery. It doesn't come cheap, however – Victoria's stay is thought to have been worth around £5000, since the most basic accommodation comes in at €475 a night, and a week's treatment package is €1890. And Ms Beckham is anything but basic, right?

Victoria shared stunning views from the resort, as well as the healthy meals

The company brochure lists medical examinations and consultations, detox drainage, therapeutic massage and even urine analysis as part of the 'Med Basic' package, as well as daily group 'relaxation training' and 'movement therapy' sessions. Blissful. Guests can also choose from plenty of other specialist medical tests and treatments, as well as holistic and beauty offerings such as facials and detox baths.

Despite the impressive offering, Victoria shared her surprise at the luxury resort in an Instagram video - as she gave her followers a quick room tour. "I'm here at Lanserhof… I've got to be honest, it's much much nicer than I expected," she said. "I've unpacked my toiletries… the bathroom's actually super nice, I was expecting something much more 'hospital-y'. So this is a real pleasant surprise, and I'm really excited to get some rest, get some great treatments and get out tomorrow and explore."

She gave fans a glimpse at her luxury suite and her daily vitamins

It sounds like Victoria took the trip solo, rather than joining husband David and their four children like usual. She later shared an insight into the stunning countryside scenery from a bicycle ride she took during her stay, writing, "Incredible landscape on my morning bike ride!" She also showed fans the incredible cocktail of vitamins she took every day, including her trusty collagen drink Skinade, and an Omni-Biotic gut supplement. So that's her secret…

